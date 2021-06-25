Half of Public Health Workers Experience Mental Health Tensions: Study





A new study reports that more than half of public health workers experience symptoms of mental health, a disproportionate sacrifice for those who spend most of their time treating patients suffering from COVID-19. I’m paying. the studyAlmost one-third of the 26,000 healthcare workers surveyed have suffered from depression symptoms in the last two weeks, to be published in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Weekly Report on Morbidity and Mortality. I found out that Three in ten reported suffering from anxiety, and more than one-third said they experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Eight percent, or one in twelve, told researchers that they had suicidal ideation. All mental health conditions were more common among public health workers under the age of 29, those who worked more than 60 hours a week, and those who reported unable to take time off from work. Symptoms were particularly pronounced among those who spent most of their time in the COVID-19 ward. Nearly half of public health workers who spend three-quarters of their time responding to a pandemic report symptoms of PTSD in the past two weeks alone, and more than one-third report signs of depression and anxiety. Did. CDC researchers said stress-inducing events such as the coronavirus pandemic can undermine the public health workforce at the most important times. “The increased negative impact on workers’ mental health is associated with increased absenteeism, higher turnover, lower productivity and lower morale, affecting the effectiveness of public health organizations in emergencies. It may be given, “the researchers write. The report found that nearly three-quarters of all public health workers felt overwhelmed by their work. One in eight reported work-related threats in response to abuses cast on health care workers early in the pandemic. And almost a quarter said they felt bullied, harassed or threatened for work. Public health workers are more likely than the general public to experience traumatic events and stressors during a pandemic. More than a quarter reported losing their loved ones, and more than 10% reported themselves diagnosed with COVID-19. During the three weeks from late March to early April 2020, when the pandemic began, CDC researchers surveyed 26,174 public health workers from the state, tribal, rural, and territorial health sectors.

..





