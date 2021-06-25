Researchers say the new “ultra-thin” device may provide treatment for severe back and leg pain.

June 25 (UPI)- The “ultra-thin” inflatable device may help treat the most severe back and leg pain without the need for invasive surgery, the researchers who developed it said Friday. ..

Created by combining soft robotics manufacturing technology, ultra-thin electronics, microfluidics, or tiny fluid droplets, this device is designed to deliver a small current to the spinal cord to interfere with pain signals. They said.

For human hair width, it is inserted into a needle and embedded in the epidural space of the spinal column, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge, UK. This is the same area where injections are given to reduce pain during childbirth.

Early testing of the device is an effective treatment of severe leg and back pain when the device still needs to be evaluated in clinical trials but they are not effectively treated with prescription analgesics. It suggests that it may be.

The first findings on the device were published by the journal on Friday. Science Advances..

“Our goal was to make the best of both worlds. It’s a clinically effective, but complex, risk-free device that doesn’t require surgery,” co-author of the study. Christopher Proctor said in a press release.

“This could help bring this life-changing treatment option to more people,” said Proctor, a professor of engineering at the University of Cambridge.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in twelve Americans lives with back pain that does not respond to conventional treatments such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and opioids.

In recent years, researchers have considered the use of spinal cord stimulators that send small electrical pulses to the nerves of the spine that transmit pain signals to the brain.

However, according to Proctor and his colleagues, some of these devices are bulky and require invasive surgery, but current small options are not very effective in treating pain. ..

In this new device, researchers used a combination of flexible electronics in the semiconductor industry, small microfluidic channels used in drug delivery, and shape-changing materials used in soft robotics.

The finished device is only 60 microns thick before transplantation.

Once transplanted, the device is placed in the epidural space during a surgical procedure performed while the patient is under local anesthesia. Then inflate with water or air and spread out like a small air mattress that covers most of the spinal cord.

They then said they were connected to a pulse generator using ultra-thin electrodes that could send small electrical pulses to the spinal nerves.

The device was able to effectively deliver these pulses in a human corpse model, according to researchers developing further in partnership with the manufacturer.

They want to start testing patients within a few years.

“Effective devices that do not require invasive surgery can provide relief to a large number of people,” co-author Damiano Barone said in a press release.

“The method of manufacturing the device also means that additional components can be incorporated,” said Barone, a professor of clinical neuroscience in Cambridge. You can make it bigger. “