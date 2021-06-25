Health
Researchers say the new “ultra-thin” device may provide treatment for severe back and leg pain.
June 25 (UPI)- The “ultra-thin” inflatable device may help treat the most severe back and leg pain without the need for invasive surgery, the researchers who developed it said Friday. ..
Created by combining soft robotics manufacturing technology, ultra-thin electronics, microfluidics, or tiny fluid droplets, this device is designed to deliver a small current to the spinal cord to interfere with pain signals. They said.
For human hair width, it is inserted into a needle and embedded in the epidural space of the spinal column, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge, UK. This is the same area where injections are given to reduce pain during childbirth.
Early testing of the device is an effective treatment of severe leg and back pain when the device still needs to be evaluated in clinical trials but they are not effectively treated with prescription analgesics. It suggests that it may be.
The first findings on the device were published by the journal on Friday. Science Advances..
“Our goal was to make the best of both worlds. It’s a clinically effective, but complex, risk-free device that doesn’t require surgery,” co-author of the study. Christopher Proctor said in a press release.
“This could help bring this life-changing treatment option to more people,” said Proctor, a professor of engineering at the University of Cambridge.
The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in twelve Americans lives with back pain that does not respond to conventional treatments such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and opioids.
In recent years, researchers have considered the use of spinal cord stimulators that send small electrical pulses to the nerves of the spine that transmit pain signals to the brain.
However, according to Proctor and his colleagues, some of these devices are bulky and require invasive surgery, but current small options are not very effective in treating pain. ..
In this new device, researchers used a combination of flexible electronics in the semiconductor industry, small microfluidic channels used in drug delivery, and shape-changing materials used in soft robotics.
The finished device is only 60 microns thick before transplantation.
Once transplanted, the device is placed in the epidural space during a surgical procedure performed while the patient is under local anesthesia. Then inflate with water or air and spread out like a small air mattress that covers most of the spinal cord.
They then said they were connected to a pulse generator using ultra-thin electrodes that could send small electrical pulses to the spinal nerves.
The device was able to effectively deliver these pulses in a human corpse model, according to researchers developing further in partnership with the manufacturer.
They want to start testing patients within a few years.
“Effective devices that do not require invasive surgery can provide relief to a large number of people,” co-author Damiano Barone said in a press release.
“The method of manufacturing the device also means that additional components can be incorporated,” said Barone, a professor of clinical neuroscience in Cambridge. You can make it bigger. “
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]