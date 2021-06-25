Psychiatry and Medicine Job Opportunities in Los Angeles

Psychiatry is the field of medicine that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of mental and behavioral disorders. Hearing voices, for example – a dreadful condition made popular by horror movies – falls within the domain of the psychiatrist, who has been trained in dealing with similar issues.

A physician that has specialized in mental health is called a psychiatrist. Psychiatry doesn’t just deal with mental problems, instead also paying attention to emotional ones, such as anxiety disorders, medical paranoia, or depression, all of which can be devastating to a person.

Many people confuse psychologists and psychiatrists, both of which are related but not the same. To keep things as simple as possible, they both do the same thing, although psychiatrists are licensed medical professionals that have the right to prescribe medicine.

While psychologists primarily focus on psychotherapy, which is the act of providing a therapeutic conversation to their patients in order to help them better their mental state, a psychiatrist can diagnose illnesses as well as treat them.

If you suffer from schizophrenia, God forbid, then although a psychologist might help in providing comfort, a psychiatrist is what you need to resolve your disorder, being able to prescribe medication that is going to put you on the path to a better future.

Prescribing medication to a patient can be a double-edged sword, as it’s hard to determine the exact effects it will have, especially given the complexity of mental disorders. Generally, medication is prescribed in order to lessen the symptoms of psychiatric disorders so that treatment can start without complications.

Being a psychiatrist is not an easy job, although if you’ve already embarked on that career path and have just gotten out of residency, then you’ll be glad to know there are a plethora of vacant Los Angeles psychiatry jobs for you to peruse.

How do I Become a Psychiatrist?

If you’re courting the idea of becoming a psychiatrist, then we have to give you our respect. Mental disorders are very hard to understand and even harder to live with, and so those who have dedicated their lives to treating other people’s suffering should rightfully be appreciated.

To become a physician is to labor hard, however. There are many requirements to being able to call yourself a licensed psychiatrist, the first of which is having to go through 4 years of college before preparing for medical school.

The medical school itself is the most difficult obstacle on the path to becoming a practitioner. Securing a position for yourself can be nerve-racking on account of the fact that a huge amount of people are trying to do the same. This means you’ll have to be a spectacular candidate for filling a vacant position.

Besides a tremendous fee of over $200,000 in order to enter medical school, you will also have to power through 4 years of intensive learning, a task which many give up on. Most physicians regardless of specialty struggle to pay off their medical school debt after finishing their residency for a year or several.

That takes us to the last part of the equation, which is residency. A physician fresh out of medical school will have to undertake residency training with a more experienced practitioner in order to get valuable hands-on experience. Only after that can a physician call themselves as being not only licensed, but decidedly qualified.

How Well-off Are California Psychiatrists?

Psychiatrists in California do well for themselves, with the median salary ranging around $354,000, which is much higher than many other states. That is roughly about 54% higher than the national average, although that might be temporary, as their salaries can fluctuate widely based on current world events, with it previously being closer to $260,000 instead.

Even though they get paid well, psychiatrists are presented with a host of difficulties when it comes to conducting their trade. California ranks high in drug use, which is directly linked with mental disorders, making psychiatrists overwhelmed by the amount of work available.

One area in which psychiatrists are definitely not comfortable is that of emotional impact. They have to take in the tragic stories and traumas of so many people it is impossible for them to be unaffected by their plights, which weighs heavily on their conscience, leading to many sleepless nights, or, conversely, an extraordinarily empathetic view to everything.

Saving Souls, Saving Lives

The issue is not so much whether you should be a California-based psychiatrist, but whether you’re mentally prepared to efficiently be one. There are as many downsides to being a psychiatrist as there are benefits.

If you’ve already decided on your career path, then California would be a great state to work in, given the high demand for talented, holistic psychiatrists with which to fight the Golden State’s mental health epidemic. An estimated 1 out of 6 Californians, for example, are said to suffer from a mental condition.

Whatever choice you make, just remember the importance of your job. It’s often said that having fun as a psychiatrist shows a lack of experience and maturity, while not caring about the wellbeing of your patients is a fatal flaw. Striking a good balance is an endeavor that will take you years to master.

Get started now rather than later. Good luck!