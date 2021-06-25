A few toxic colleagues are causing abuse in most workplaces





We have all experienced rude or abusive bosses and colleagues, but such abuse apparently has not spread. Researchers tracked US restaurant chain employees, Chinese tech makers, and workplace behavior in various offices and industries in the United States. Abuse is included. In other words, Most of the interactions at work are comfortable, But Most workers have difficult or abusive colleagues. “Most relationships are not characterized by rudeness.” To tell Co-author of Shannon Taylor, an associate professor of business administration at the University of Central Florida. The study was announced In Applied Psychology Journal.. This was news. Workplace surveys show that workplace abuse is “EpidemicBut in reality, most rude interactions can be traced back to a very small number of colleagues. Or one. These toxic interactions can have wavy consequences.Another large piece of paper At the BMJ this week “Bullying in a work unit can have a negative impact not only on the victim, but also on the perpetrators and team members who witness the behavior.” To tell Co-author Maureen Dollard is a winner of the Australian Research Council, which has tracked 3,921 employees a year in Australia. “As a result, it is not uncommon for everyone in the same unit to experience burnout.” The advantage of these findings is that abusive behavior is relatively easy to find and eradicate with one employee at a time. Researchers at the University of Central Florida have concluded that a work culture that encourages gratitude and gratitude is crucial to reducing criticism as an employee’s perception of how a colleague is a colleague. should Treating each other had a strong impact on behavior. “Employers need to make sure that their workplace has strong norms of respect and politeness.” To tell Co-author Lauren Rockria has completed a PhD in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida. “Having a zero tolerance policy for these rude behaviors is the key to stopping abuse on the truck.”

