Studies show that eating chocolate for breakfast helps burn fat





Researchers have found that chocolate ingested in the morning and evening affects hunger and appetite. Photo by vadim guzhva / Getty Images

Article content What happens if I give 19 postmenopausal women 100 grams of milk chocolate immediately after waking up and before bedtime? That’s not what you might think. It was provided to their subject because Boston researchers wanted to see how their bodies took a morning or evening treat. What might be considered the best news ever for chocolate lovers, the team found that neither time of chocolate intake led to weight gain. Probably because chocolate acted as an appetite suppressant. Research published in FASEB journal, In fact, we found that milk chocolate eaten during the morning hours burns fat and helps lower blood sugar levels. “Our volunteers didn’t gain weight when they increased their calorie intake,” said a member of a group at the University of Murcia in Spain, working with experts from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Research author Marta Garaulet said.

Article content “Our results show that chocolate reduced free energy intake, with the observed reduction in hunger, appetite, and desire for sweets shown in previous studies. It matches. “ Sorry, this video could not be loaded. Most surprisingly, this study used milk chocolate, known for its sugar, fat, and calorie content, rather than the “healthy” dark chocolate, which is rich in minerals and a source of antioxidants. is. However, keep in mind that you should eat chocolate in moderation as part of a balanced diet, especially when considering 100 g. More than 500 calories of milk chocolate. The 19 women who participated in the study ate 100g. Within 1 hour of waking up, I took 100g of milk chocolate for 2 weeks. Milk chocolate for 1 hour and 2 weeks before they go to bed, and no chocolate for 2 weeks. Researchers have found that chocolate ingested in the morning and evening affects hunger and appetite. According to the report, “Women are less hungry when eating chocolate in the evening than in the morning, or when eating without chocolate, and to the sweets when eating chocolate when eating chocolate (morning or evening). There was little desire, “the report said. Researchers acknowledged the need to study men and women who have not experienced change to confirm their results. For now, let’s call it the victory of science.

