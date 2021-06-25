Pancreatic Cancer Patients Around the World Meet at Hoag Hospital for Clinical Trials – Orange County Register

Olav Ruud was out of the options.

Since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a year ago, he has had a portion of the pancreas removed and then given two doses of chemotherapy. Still, the scan showed two new tumors.

A retired commodity broker has begun a search online to see if there are any pancreatic cancer treatment trials he can sneak into.

“I found an article about Senator Harry Reid. This is for me.'”

This article was about an natural killer cell therapy that caught a cold in two months from a former US Senator pancreatic cancer.

Ruud continued to dig deeper and found that a natural killer cell trial in patients with pancreatic cancer was about to begin at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach. He applied for it this March and was informed that it was accepted.

Ludo packed up his luggage at his home in the San Juan Islands of Washington and headed to Newport Beach. So he is currently renting an apartment near the hospital.

Today, Ludo is in the third month of the trial. His tumor maker is stable.

“It’s working very well. It’s as good as reaching this planet for what I need right now,” he says.

Dr. Tara Seeley is Ludo’s gastrointestinal oncologist and oversees the trial. She started a partnership with Hoag with Immunity Bio, the company that developed the natural killer cell therapy that allegedly saved Reed.

Immunity Bio is based in Culver City. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shion of Billionaire, who also owns the Los Angeles Times and The San Diego Union-Tribune, is the company’s founder and chairman of the board.

“We have come up with a way to activate the patient’s own immune system,” says Soon-Shiong. “This is the first orchestration of cancer vaccines to attempt and produce long-term cancer management without high-dose chemotherapy.”

After Reed’s cancer was contained, Sunsion told the Washington Post that Senator should be considered the “first astronaut to a new universe” of immunotherapy.

The lead was designated as a compassionate use case. This is an FDA-approved option for patients who want to try treatment because all other treatments have failed.

ImmunityBio received FDA approval to bring natural killer cell therapy to trial when it was successful with Reid and several other compassionate use care-designated patients. Hoag jumped at the opportunity.

“We want to bring in trials that can be confident that local patients don’t have to travel long distances to get the latest cancer treatments,” said Dr. Burton Eisenberg, Executive Medical Director of the Hoag Family Cancer Institute. Says. “Especially elderly patients.”

So what are natural killer cells?

Well, everyone has them. They are an important part of our immune system, which circulates in our bloodstream and similarly seeks out and destroys viruses and cancer cells. But sometimes, especially as we get older, these natural killer cells can lose mojo.

What ImmunityBio did was take some of these cells, put them in the laboratory and grow them to make millions. The company then added receptors to these cells and programmed them to hunt down and kill the cancer.

These “ready-made” cells are then injected intravenously into the patient to circulate in the patient’s own blood. These cells are trained to target cancer cells and ignore normal cells, so they have few side effects.

“So we can treat patients as outpatients,” says Eisenberg.

Treatment also increases the patient’s own natural killer (NK) cells and recruits them to participate in the fight.

According to Seery, about 60,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2021. And 48,000 pancreatic cancer patients die of the disease.

Mortality is very high because this particular cancer is asymptomatic until it spreads.

“That’s the saddest part,” says Seery. “You can get a clean health bill and you will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer next week.”

She said the patient was also younger.

“I have a lot of patients in their late 40s,” she says. “I hate it. The majority are very healthy and have no risk factors.”

For example, Ludo is a very suitable cross-country skier (while at Newport Beach, he exchanged skis for bicycles).

Due to this poor prognosis, patients with pancreatic cancer are eager to participate in the study from Canada, London, Israel, Greece and elsewhere.

“It was crazy,” says Seery. “Patients from all over the world have moved here. They conducted a survey and sought out us.”

The first patient enrolled in the trial last July was a Pacific Parisaise woman.

“She is still on trial,” says Seery. “She’s fine. It’s euphoric to get some exciting reactions.”

Seery will present preliminary data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in January.

“It looks great,” she says. “Pancreatic cancer needs a winner. For a long time, there was no winner in that corner.”

The total number of trials (finished in 2022) is 298. There are still 100 spots left. Patients who would like to inquire about the study can send an email to [email protected]

Hoag is also accepting patients with lung and triple-negative breast cancer in two more large-scale NK trials starting later this summer. And just this week, Hoag launched another trial that could take NK therapy to a whole different level.

This study uses the patient’s own natural killer cells instead of off-the-shelf NK cells.

“We take the patient’s blood, remove our cells, grow them in the lab, concentrate them with memory cytokines, and return them to the patient,” says Seery.

These m-ceNK cells are expected to be even more effective in killing cancer

“Preclinical trials at the National Cancer Center were very powerful,” says Seery.

Hoag initially enrolls 20 patients in the m-ceNK trial.

“If it’s (proven) safe and successful, we’ll start a bigger test,” says Seery.

Soon-Shiong states that he is “satisfied” with the partnership with Hoag.

ImmunityBio received FDA approval for the m-ceNK platform at the end of May. Just a month later, the trial is already underway.

“There isn’t much bureaucracy here,” says Seery. “Usually it takes forever to hold a trial. Hoag moves things very quickly, and patients benefit.”

Dr. Deb Fridman, director of clinical research at Hoag, says he was hired to strengthen the hospital’s research program. Thirty trials were underway when she arrived seven years ago. There are currently 180 cases. An additional 92 trials are underway, about half of which are related to cancer treatment.

“Usually this is only found in academic settings or in major, major, major institutions,” says Fridman. “Hoag is a non-profit organization. It is the government’s commitment here to truly provide the best treatment available to patients, and there is no way to do it without a strong research program.”

Hoag recently added another state-of-the-art weapon to its cancer-fighting weapons. It is the ViewRay MRIdian Linear Accelerator, “the most advanced and accurate radiation oncology machine on the market”.

There are only 16 in the country and 2 in California. One is at UCLA.

“It’s a combination of radiation and MRI equipment, so it’s very accurate,” says Eisenberg. In essence, it gives the doctor a better chance to pinpoint the cancer and avoid radiating the surrounding healthy tissue.

Dean Koontz paid a $ 9 million donation from the author of the best-selling “Master of Suspense” (and local Newport Beach).

Seery calls ViewRay a game changer in her work.

“That’s amazing,” she says. “I love the machine.”

Ruud has participated in the machine four times so far and was impressed with his investment in the company.

“That’s amazing,” he says. “And every time I come here, Dr. Sealy comes in. It gives you a really warm and vague feeling.

“The battle continues.”