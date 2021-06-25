Over 6 million people are fully vaccinated in Illinois.50 test positives at downstate youth camp





More than 6 million Illinois residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest statistics from the Illinois Public Health Service. This is less than half the state’s population, but the vaccine is only available to residents over the age of 12. According to IDPH records, more than 52% of the population is fully vaccinated and 68.3% are vaccinated at least once. State health officials today announced 40,323 vaccinations and milestones across the state. This brings the total number of vaccines given across the state to 12,360,117 over the past six months. IDPH numbers indicate 6,021,634 fully vaccinated in the state, with 4,113,724 from Chicago, the suburban Cook County, and the five collar counties of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will. This is 68.3% of all fully vaccinated Illinois. Meanwhile, IDPH officials also announced eight more COVID-19 deaths and 292 new virus cases. The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in at least one hospitalization on June 13-17 at a crossing camp in Rushville, Midwestern Illinois, with more than 50 positive. Pike County Health Department officials said. State officials were all eligible for vaccination on Friday, but few were vaccinated. The camp did not check vaccination status or request masks indoors. Everyone was sent home, asked to be inspected and quarantined, and subsequent camp sessions were postponed. Camp reported.. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 23,199 Illinois residents have died and 1,390,432 have been infected. According to IDPH records, hospitals throughout Illinois are treating 442 COVID-19 patients, with at least 99 in the intensive care unit. This is the first time there are less than 100 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds throughout the state since the state began tracking in April 2020. A month ago, 351 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital ICU bed and 53 were on ventilator. The state’s 7-day case positive rate remains at 0.6%. Case positive tracks the level of infection within a particular population by showing the proportion of new cases developed from a series of tests. The 7-day average is used to explain the anomalies in the daily reports for these numbers.

