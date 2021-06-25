Calculator can predict the risk of being diagnosed with dementia





We can expect Canadian researchers to build a calculator that can predict the likelihood of developing dementia. Researchers at Ottawa Hospital, University of Ottawa, Bruyer Institute, and ICES help people over the age of 55 understand how they can reduce their risk of being diagnosed with dementia over the next five years. I have developed a computer. This is the first tool designed to predict dementia. Dementia refers to memory loss and other thinking abilities that interfere with daily activities at the population level. More than 6.2 million Americans over the age of 65 have dementia, and more than 76,000 new cases of dementia are diagnosed each year in Canada. During the COVID-19 pandemic, deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia increased by 16% in the United States. Calculator — or Dementia Population Risk Tool (DemPoRT) — Estimate the number of new cases in your community, identify high-risk populations, and inform dementia prevention strategies. “What makes this dementia risk calculator stand out is that you don’t have to see a doctor for the test,” said Dr. Stacey Fisher, lead author of a study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health. Stated. “People already have all the information they need to comfortably complete a calculator at home.” About one-third of dementia can be prevented by lifestyle factors such as physical activity, a healthy diet, and reduced alcohol and tobacco usage. Project big life The calculator takes into account factors such as age, diet, stress, smoking status and exposure, and other health conditions. The tool is based on survey data from over 75,000 Ontarians and also takes into account socio-economic variables such as ethnicity, immigration status, education and the number of languages ​​spoken. Many of these variables can affect general brain strength and function. “The COVID-19 pandemic also revealed that socio-demographic variables such as ethnicity and neighbors play a major role in our health,” said Peter Tanuseptro, senior author of the study. The doctor says. “It was important to include these variables in the tool so that policy makers could understand how different populations are affected by dementia and ensure that prevention strategies are fair.” There is no cure or cure for dementia. However, one-third of people who develop symptoms may have completely delayed or stopped their symptoms by changing their lifestyle. These preventive mechanisms include strengthening physical activity, eating a healthy diet, reducing alcohol and tobacco usage, and managing conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Going forward, the team wants policy makers to use algorithms to assess the risk of dementia in the general population as well as within individuals. Dementia Calculator will be added to the list of existing calculators above Project big life.. Others include life expectancy, heart and stroke, and life in the elderly.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos