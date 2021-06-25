Bassett Cancer Institute Honors Cancer Survivors at Drive-Through Events





Cancer Survivors thank their caregivers by waving a sign while driving the June 5th Cancer Survivor Day event. On June 6, the Bassett Cancer Institute (BCI) observed National Cancer Survivors Day at a drive-through event at Hartwick Seminary Specialty Services in Milford. Cancer survivors received warm greetings and gift bags from BCI staff and volunteers. Participants included survivors who were treated in the entire Bassett Healthcare Network and in subsequent clinics. “Our patients are grateful for what we are doing for them,” says Breanna Ostlander of MPA, CPC-A, who planned the event. “But I feel really honored to take care of them during this difficult time. It’s important to celebrate their lives and give them back in some way.” This year’s event was different from Bassett’s past survivor celebrations. A traditional lunch plan at the Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown was set aside for the pandemic. However, after all face-to-face activities were canceled in 2020, a socially distant drive-through was the next best option. “Both survivors and cancer laboratory staff look forward to this event each year,” says Ostlander. “By caring for patients with a rigorous diagnosis, we become a close family. This annual event is an opportunity to meet and catch up with each other.” The gift bag contained a variety of goods such as pins, key chains, flower seeds, stress balls, hand sanitizers, snacks and sunscreen. Gifts and other giveaways are now possible thanks to donations from event sponsors Onco360 and Utica’s Pepsi Bottling Group, as well as UR Medicine Wilmot Cancer Institute, PepsiCo and Affinity Sales. National Cancer Survivors Day began in 1987 and has since been National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation.. Held every year on the first Sunday of June. Bassett’s annual event is open to anyone diagnosed with cancer, regardless of where it was treated. Ostrander is already planning for June 5, 2022.

