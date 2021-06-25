Tips for men’s health

For many men, it is very easy to postpone their doctor’s appointment schedule or get regular annual medical examinations. Life gets busy and the to-do list builds up. Maybe they keep saying “it’s okay-I don’t need it” or they set aside their own need for their loved ones.

However, smart maintenance and regular visits by medical professionals can make all the differences between serious health problems and being able to spend time with loved ones and do what they love. ..

June is Men’s Health Month, a great opportunity to talk about issues related to men’s health, but an even better opportunity to learn and develop healthy habits that can last all year round.

With that in mind, here are some tips to help you roll the ball.

See a doctor

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men are less likely than women to schedule a doctor’s visit or set up regular tests. However, establishing a relationship with a primary care provider and undergoing an annual health check is one of the easiest and most effective steps a man can take to stay healthy.

The annual exam allows the attending physician (quarterback of human health care) to establish a baseline of a person’s overall health. This allows doctors to manage known health conditions and keep an eye out for illnesses and other serious health problems and illnesses that are otherwise often overlooked. Early detection is important in treating or managing many conditions, and talking to a primary care provider is the most effective way to get started.

Please listen honestly

When it comes to health, no one gets points for being a strong and quiet type. Being open and honest about what’s happening in life provides doctors with the best information to help men manage their health.

Then they need to listen to what the doctor says. Physicians can pay attention to the details of individual patient health and male health and provide valuable advice on each person’s lifestyle. They will be aware of the fact that heart disease and cancer are two of the leading causes of death in American men. Some conditions, such as heart disease and lung cancer, are common in men, while others, including prostate disease, are specific to men and may require individual (and in some cases, regular) examinations. There is.

If necessary, the doctor connects the patient with the specialist.

Practice healthy habits

After all, it’s your personal responsibility to manage your health, and without these two tips, your list of health tips wouldn’t be complete.

・ Eat a healthy diet.

・ Exercise enough.

Whatever goes into people’s bodies, and what they do with it, is what they get from it. Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains, while avoiding sugar and processed foods, can prevent many health risks and help you manage others.

Similarly, even a few minutes of exercise each day has many benefits. According to the CDC, it controls weight, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes, maintains healthy bones and muscles, improves mood and mental health, and increases the chances of longevity. ..

Manage your health

Having health information in one easily accessible location makes it easier to manage.Billings Clinic Offer PatientConnectAllows patients to access electronic medical records (test results, information about previous visits, upcoming calendars, etc.) and pay bills online at any time.

When PatientConnect, Access to information is easy and secure, and patients can:

· View and print lab results, allergy lists, vaccination records, medication lists, health issues, surgery, and procedures.

· View and print medical notes from your healthcare provider for all visits after July 1, 2011.

· View and print radiation and test results for all services after June 17, 2014.

-Displays future plans.

· Send a secure message to communicate with the clinic.

· Request a prescription update using a secure messaging tool.

Billings Clinic offers a wide range of medical services to the entire family, helping patients connect as well as primary care and specialists.

For more information or appointments for men’s health at the Billings Clinic, call 406-238-2500 or visit: BillingsClinic.com/screenings..For more information PatientConnect,visit BillingsClinic.com/patientconnect..