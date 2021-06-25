Health
5.5 million COVID-19 vaccines, Wisconsin on the verge of receiving 50% injections
Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY)-Wisconsin is on the verge of receiving COVID-19 vaccination in 50% of the population after vaccinated people report more than 5.5 million doses (5,501,512).
According to the State Department, the proportion of Wisconsin vaccinated at least once increased by a factor of 10 to 49.9%, to 2,905,832. This includes 60.9% of adults, over 36% of 16 and 17 years old, and nearly 27% of children aged 12 to 15 years.
To date, 45.8% of Wisconsinites have been fully vaccinated, including 56.3% of adults, over 30% of 16 and 17 years old, and nearly 20% of children aged 12 to 15 years, 2,668,140. It is a person.
After rising this week, the week-long trend was reversed, with a seven-day average of new coronavirus cases plummeting from 78 to 71 cases per day on Friday. The state says it confirmed only 75 new cases in the final batch of test results. A total of 612,507 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Wisconsin over the past 17 months. The state did not report the latest 7-day average of positive rates. This was 0.7% of all test results these days.
Since the first death in March 2020, the death toll has risen to 7,280. The DHS states that only one of the seven deaths reported to the state in the last 30 days has occurred. The state still has an average of one death per day. In the WBAY display area, only Sheboygan County saw an increase in deaths. The mortality rate is 1.19% of all coronavirus cases.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost all COVID-19 deaths currently occurring in the United States are unvaccinated. Vaccinated people accounted for only 0.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 0.8% of COVID-19 deaths in May (See related articles).
Thursday’s DHS numbers indicate that the more dangerous delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has not settled in Wisconsin. Random sampling of COVID-19 cases found only 36 instances of the delta variant in the state since April. This accounted for 0.5% of the Northeast Hospital emergency response area sample, no Fox Valley area sample, and 0.2% of the state-wide sample. 20% of infectious diseases nationwide.. For comparison, the first alpha variant identified in the United Kingdom last fall was found in 36.6% of the northeastern county sample and 18.6% of the Fox Valley sample.
According to DHS figures, 37 people have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours. This is in line with our estimated 7-day average of 36 hospitalizations per day. Please note that we do not know the exact number of days on Saturday and Sunday as the Department of Homeland Security stopped reporting over the weekend.
Taking into account discharges and deaths, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Thursday that 103 COVID-19 patients were admitted and 36 were admitted to the intensive care unit. Hospitals in the northeastern medical area are treating 12 patients, 5 of whom were in the ICU. Fox Valley Hospital is treating four COVID-19 patients, two of whom were admitted to the ICU. We look forward to the latest reports on current hospitalizations after 3:30 pm on Friday.
After February 5, 2020:
- 612,507 confirmed coronavirus cases
- 7,280 people died
- 32,050 hospitalizations
- 2,312 still active
- 602,570 are considered recovered
Vaccination by county population (Friday)
|County (population) (healthy area)
|Population percentage (change from previous report)
|Population completion rate (change from previous report)
|Brown (264,542) (NE)
|49.6% (+ 0.0)
|46.3% (+ 0.1)
|Calmette (50,089) (FV)
|44.6% (-0.1)
|41.0% (+ 0.0)
|Dodge (87,839)
|39.9% (+ 0.1)
|37.1% (+ 0.1)
|By (27,668) (NE)
|65.4% (+ 0.0)
|62.1% (+ 0.1)
|Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE)
|42.6% (+ 0.1)
|39.6% (+ 0.2)
|Forest (9,004)
|41.4% (-0.1)
|39.5% (+ 0.0)
|Florence (4,295) (NE)
|43.6% (+ 0.0)
|41.7% (+ 0.0)
|Green Lake (18,913) (FV)
|43.8% (+ 0.2)
|41.1% (+ 0.2)
|Kewanee (20,434) (NE)
|40.7% (+ 0.1)
|39.0% (+ 0.1)
|Manitowoc (78,981) (NE)
|46.8% (+ 0.1)
|44.0% (+ 0.3)
|Marinette (40,350) (NE)
|41.2% (+ 0.1)
|38.5% (+ 0.1)
|Menominee (4,556) (FV)
|51.7% (+ 0.5)
|47.8% (+ 0.7)
|Oconto (37,930) (NE)
|41.6% (+ 0.0)
|39.7% (+ 0.2)
|Outer Gami (187,885) (FV)
|49.6% (+ 0.4)
|45.2% (+ 0.4)
|Shawano (40,899) (FV)
|36.5% (+ 0.2)
|34.2% (+ 0.2)
|Sheboygan (115,340) (SE)
|48.3% (+ 0.1)
|44.7% (+ 0.2)
|Waupaca (50,990) (FV)
|42.6% (+ 0.3)
|39.6% (+ 0.4)
|Waushala (24,443) (FV)
|34.8% (+ 0.3)
|33.1% (+ 0.3)
|Winevago (171,907) (FV)
|47.6% (+ 0.1)
|43.9% (+ 0.3)
|North-East Region (474,200) (NE)
|228,946 (48.3%) (+ 0.1)
|214,830 (45.3%) (+ 0.1)
|FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV)
|253,107 (46.0%) (+ 0.1)
|233,132 (42.4%) (+ 0.3)
|Wisconsin (5,822,434)
|2,905,832 (49.9%) (+ 0.1)
|2,668,140 (45.8%) (+ 0.2)
State health authorities CDC Vaccine Finder website To make it easier to find and schedule an appointment near you.You can also click here A guide to the First Alert Vaccine Team on Vaccine Clinics and Vaccine Vaccines. It contains a phone number, a website for making reservations, and information about free rides to reservations.
Friday county case and death total (Counties with new cases or deaths are shown in bold) **
- Brown – 31,954 cases (+3) (251 people died)
- Calmette – 5,843 (51 people died)
- Dickinson, Mississippi-2,410 cases (59 dead)
- Dodge – 11,994 Cases (+2) (177 people died)
- Door – 2,631 cases (24 dead)
- Florence-451 cases (13 dead)
- Fondurac-12,624 square meters (+3) (126 people died)
- Mori-966 cases (23 people died)
- Gogebic (Michigan)-1,043 cases (23 dead)
- Green Lake-1,614 cases (19 deaths)
- Iron (Mississippi) – 984 cases (43 dead)
- Kewany – 2,377 cases (27 dead)
- Manitowoc – 7,659 (74 dead)
- Marinette-4,237 (revised -1 by state) (67 dead)
- Menominee (Michigan)-1,795 cases (41 dead)
- Menominee – 805 cases (11 dead)
- Oconto – 4,538 (59 dead)
- Outergami – 20,842 (+1) (223 people died)
- Shawano – 4,748 cases (73 dead)
- Sheboygan – 13,885 (+0) (150 people died) (+1)
- Waupaca – 4,971 cases (123 dead)
- Wow Shara – 2,220 (+2) (35 people died)
- Winnebago – 18,364 (+1) (201 people died)
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Wisconsin Hospital Association, and the Michigan Department of Health do not update their reports on weekends.
** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates data at different times, DHS freezes numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. all rights reserved.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]