5.5 million COVID-19 vaccines, Wisconsin on the verge of receiving 50% injections

Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY)-Wisconsin is on the verge of receiving COVID-19 vaccination in 50% of the population after vaccinated people report more than 5.5 million doses (5,501,512).

According to the State Department, the proportion of Wisconsin vaccinated at least once increased by a factor of 10 to 49.9%, to 2,905,832. This includes 60.9% of adults, over 36% of 16 and 17 years old, and nearly 27% of children aged 12 to 15 years.

To date, 45.8% of Wisconsinites have been fully vaccinated, including 56.3% of adults, over 30% of 16 and 17 years old, and nearly 20% of children aged 12 to 15 years, 2,668,140. It is a person.

After rising this week, the week-long trend was reversed, with a seven-day average of new coronavirus cases plummeting from 78 to 71 cases per day on Friday. The state says it confirmed only 75 new cases in the final batch of test results. A total of 612,507 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Wisconsin over the past 17 months. The state did not report the latest 7-day average of positive rates. This was 0.7% of all test results these days.

Since the first death in March 2020, the death toll has risen to 7,280. The DHS states that only one of the seven deaths reported to the state in the last 30 days has occurred. The state still has an average of one death per day. In the WBAY display area, only Sheboygan County saw an increase in deaths. The mortality rate is 1.19% of all coronavirus cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost all COVID-19 deaths currently occurring in the United States are unvaccinated. Vaccinated people accounted for only 0.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 0.8% of COVID-19 deaths in May (See related articles).

Thursday’s DHS numbers indicate that the more dangerous delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has not settled in Wisconsin. Random sampling of COVID-19 cases found only 36 instances of the delta variant in the state since April. This accounted for 0.5% of the Northeast Hospital emergency response area sample, no Fox Valley area sample, and 0.2% of the state-wide sample. 20% of infectious diseases nationwide.. For comparison, the first alpha variant identified in the United Kingdom last fall was found in 36.6% of the northeastern county sample and 18.6% of the Fox Valley sample.

According to DHS figures, 37 people have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours. This is in line with our estimated 7-day average of 36 hospitalizations per day. Please note that we do not know the exact number of days on Saturday and Sunday as the Department of Homeland Security stopped reporting over the weekend.

Taking into account discharges and deaths, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Thursday that 103 COVID-19 patients were admitted and 36 were admitted to the intensive care unit. Hospitals in the northeastern medical area are treating 12 patients, 5 of whom were in the ICU. Fox Valley Hospital is treating four COVID-19 patients, two of whom were admitted to the ICU. We look forward to the latest reports on current hospitalizations after 3:30 pm on Friday.

After February 5, 2020:

612,507 confirmed coronavirus cases

7,280 people died

32,050 hospitalizations

2,312 still active

602,570 are considered recovered

Vaccination by county population (Friday)

County (population) (healthy area) Population percentage (change from previous report) Population completion rate (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 49.6% (+ 0.0) 46.3% (+ 0.1) Calmette (50,089) (FV) 44.6% (-0.1) 41.0% (+ 0.0) Dodge (87,839) 39.9% (+ 0.1) 37.1% (+ 0.1) By (27,668) (NE) 65.4% (+ 0.0) 62.1% (+ 0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.6% (+ 0.1) 39.6% (+ 0.2) Forest (9,004) 41.4% (-0.1) 39.5% (+ 0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.6% (+ 0.0) 41.7% (+ 0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 43.8% (+ 0.2) 41.1% (+ 0.2) Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 40.7% (+ 0.1) 39.0% (+ 0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 46.8% (+ 0.1) 44.0% (+ 0.3) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.2% (+ 0.1) 38.5% (+ 0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 51.7% (+ 0.5) 47.8% (+ 0.7) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 41.6% (+ 0.0) 39.7% (+ 0.2) Outer Gami (187,885) (FV) 49.6% (+ 0.4) 45.2% (+ 0.4) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 36.5% (+ 0.2) 34.2% (+ 0.2) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.3% (+ 0.1) 44.7% (+ 0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 42.6% (+ 0.3) 39.6% (+ 0.4) Waushala (24,443) (FV) 34.8% (+ 0.3) 33.1% (+ 0.3) Winevago (171,907) (FV) 47.6% (+ 0.1) 43.9% (+ 0.3) North-East Region (474,200) (NE) 228,946 (48.3%) (+ 0.1) 214,830 (45.3%) (+ 0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 253,107 (46.0%) (+ 0.1) 233,132 (42.4%) (+ 0.3) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 2,905,832 (49.9%) (+ 0.1) 2,668,140 (45.8%) (+ 0.2)

Friday county case and death total (Counties with new cases or deaths are shown in bold) **

Brown – 31,954 cases (+3) (251 people died)

Calmette – 5,843 (51 people died)

Dickinson, Mississippi-2,410 cases (59 dead)

Dodge – 11,994 Cases (+2) (177 people died)

Door – 2,631 cases (24 dead)

Florence-451 cases (13 dead)

Fondurac-12,624 square meters (+3) (126 people died)

Mori-966 cases (23 people died)

Gogebic (Michigan)-1,043 cases (23 dead)

Green Lake-1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mississippi) – 984 cases (43 dead)

Kewany – 2,377 cases (27 dead)

Manitowoc – 7,659 (74 dead)

Marinette-4,237 (revised -1 by state) (67 dead)

Menominee (Michigan)-1,795 cases (41 dead)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 dead)

Oconto – 4,538 (59 dead)

Outergami – 20,842 (+1) (223 people died)

Shawano – 4,748 cases (73 dead)

Sheboygan – 13,885 (+0) (150 people died) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,971 cases (123 dead)

Wow Shara – 2,220 (+2) (35 people died)

Winnebago – 18,364 (+1) (201 people died)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Wisconsin Hospital Association, and the Michigan Department of Health do not update their reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates data at different times, DHS freezes numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report.

