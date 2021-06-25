Illinois Coronavirus: 6 Million Residents Fully Vaccinated





Six months after the historic vaccination campaign, more than 6 million Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or just over 47% of the population. The state crossed that threshold on Friday as the Illinois Public Health Service announced a total of 201,587 vaccinations each week. Approximately 52% of residents over the age of 12 are fully covered. That percentage increases to 55% when counting adults only and to 73% of the elderly. According to the Chicago Public Health Service, these numbers are slightly different in Chicago, with 56% of residents over the age of 12 completing the vaccine series, compared to 58% of adults and 65% of the elderly. .. Experts sleeve unvaccinated residents as the average daily shot count across the state has dropped to 28,798 and 5,857 in the city, and more infectious coronavirus variants are gaining momentum. I am urging you to roll up. “We are very happy with where we are, but the COVID has not been completed,” said Dr. Alison Alwadi, a public health commissioner at Chicago, on Thursday. “We’re still watching and I think we’ll have a question as we enter the fall and winter. Will it spike further? We’re still watching variations, but decide based on what’s happening right now. I will give you. “ There has been no surge in cases in the state since resuming two weeks ago, but outbreaks are still occurring. More than 50 teenage and adult staff in a summer camp in central Illinois tested positive earlier this month, with at least one admitted to the hospital. According to state officials, “only a handful” of people in the camp were vaccinated and the camp did not require vaccination or mask certification. “As more contagious and dangerous COVID-19 mutants, including delta mutants, spread primarily among unvaccinated people, IDPH encourages all residents over the age of 12 to be vaccinated. We continue to do so, “the authorities said in a statement. Still, with a case positive rate of 0.6%, the numbers are as encouraging as they have been since the pandemic hit. A total of 1,744 new cases of the disease were diagnosed throughout Illinois last week. The state added more than 3,000 cases per day in April. Hospitalization with COVID-19 is also at record lows, occupying 435 beds, 99 coronavirus patients receiving intensive care, and 53 using ventilators. However, the state has not yet broken the 465-day succession of reporting coronavirus deaths. Sixty-six Illinois lives were lost last week, including eight on Thursday, raising the death toll to 23,199. Anyone who has taken a shot by July 1st will be automatically filled in State-wide lottery for $ 1 million prize.. To search for vaccine reservations in Chicago, please visit: zocdoc.com Alternatively, call (312) 746-4835. The city also offers domestic vaccinations for all residents who request it. For sites on the outskirts of Cook County, please visit: Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov Alternatively, call (833) 308-1988. To find other Illinois providers, visit the following website: coronavirus.illinois.gov Alternatively, call (833) 621-1284.

