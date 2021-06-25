Studies estimate that more than 2 million people in the UK are likely to have been infected with long-term COVID-19





According to a new study, more than 2 million adults in the UK may have had persistent symptoms in the months that followed. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Infectious disease, or so-called long COVID. Released by researchers at Imperial College London Survey results Thursday to more than 500,000 people in the United Kingdom who participated in several rounds of a real-time assessment of community infection-2 (REACT-2) study that invited a random sample of adults to study from September to February. It has its roots. “Long COVID, which describes the long-term sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 infection, is still an undefined syndrome. The predisposition and the resulting degree of public health burden are uncertain and prevalent. Estimates of rates and durations are very different. “The author made a preface. This study, funded by the British Secretary of Health, covers demographics, suspicious COVID-19, virus testing, underlying health status, symptoms and severity of COVID-19, and the duration of about 29 listed symptoms. I have summarized the data. According to the weighted prevalence, nearly 20% of respondents self-reported COVID-19, 37.7% of about 76,100 reported experiencing one or more persistent symptoms, and about 15%. Reported that 3 or more symptoms lasted for more than 12 weeks. Long-distance carriers of coronavirus are often tired, months after neurological symptoms: study “Estimate [of weighted population prevalence] From 5.8% of the population experiencing one or more persistent symptoms after COVID-19 (equivalent to more than 2 million adults in the UK) to 3 or more persistent symptoms (a little less than 1 million adults in the UK) ) Was in the range of up to 2.2%. Percentage of people who report severe COVID-19 symptoms that affect their daily lives at the time of illness with one or more symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks. “ In addition, researchers found that women were at higher risk of persistent symptoms and increased with age. Additional risk factors included COVID-19 obesity, smoking, e-cigarettes, and hospitalization. Low income was also associated with a high proportion of long-term COVID cases, which was 51% of the 28.7% of high-income respondents. The most common persistent symptoms include fatigue (co-occurring with muscle and sleep problems) and respiratory-related symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pain. “Clinicians need to be aware of the various symptoms of long COVID that may require a customized treatment approach,” the author writes. Click here to get the Fox News app Researchers attributed the “relatively high estimates” of people affected by long COVIDs to many of the symptoms under study. Some of them are non-specific to COVID and occur frequently. However, the researchers asked that the study was “only for symptoms associated with confirmed or suspected episodes of COVID-19, not for more common symptoms,” and further sensitivity analysis was positive. He said he limited the symptoms associated with the COVID-19 test to 15. Loss of smell and taste, malaise, shortness of breath. “We have identified a significant ongoing prevalence among people after COVID-19 and a significant proportion are experiencing persistent symptoms lasting more than 12 weeks. Long-term sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the population. Management will continue to be a major challenge for medical services at the next stage of the pandemic, “the authors conclude.

