CDC – Burlington Records Investigating Delta Variants in Mesa County Expanding Scaffolding in Colorado

Outbreaks of COVID-19 are increasing in nursing homes in Mesa County, where at least partially vaccinated people become ill throughout Colorado and are hospitalized as more contagious. Delta variant The virus continues to spread.

The Western Slope was hit hardest, but the first identified subspecies in India had already migrated within the state, accounting for three-quarters of new COVID-19 cases of known subtypes. I will.

This week, a team from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arrived in Mesa County to investigate the spread of the delta mutation. In a news release, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley said the state had asked the CDC for help to find out “how and why” the delta mutant was spreading in western Colorado.

She said the state demanded the CDC due to high hospitalization rates, following the outbreak of several nursing homes, including “breakthrough” cases in which vaccinated people were infected.

Mesa County The hospital bed was about to run out In the last few weeks.

Ginger Stringer, Colorado Public Health and Environment Department Epidemiology Response Program Manager, said the CDC and State Health Service exist to provide the Mesa County Public Health Service with more resources to continue the investigation. Said.

The team goes to a care facility to see if the virus behaves differently in recent outbreaks. It may require a new strategy to prevent it, she said. Others are working to communicate the need for vaccination and take precautions at large events.

“We’ve seen some really worrisome trends,” Stringer said. “I don’t know if it’s abnormal because I don’t know enough about delta variants.”

Jadefurs, a CDC spokeswoman, said the agency sent epidemiologists, infection control specialists, and behavioral health scientists to “highly likely vaccine breakthroughs” and the rapid spread of the virus in nursing homes. He said he supported the investigation. She said it was too early to determine if the Colorado situation fits the pattern of delta variants.

“Therefore, we provide on-site technical assistance,” she said.

According to state health, more than 90% of people admitted to the entire state with confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the week ending June 12 (some may have sought treatment for other reasons) The department that was not vaccinated).

This shows that the chances of getting sick after vaccination are significantly lower, but it also suggests that the state has a higher incidence of serious breakthrough cases than it saw a few weeks ago.

Less than 2% of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Colorado From mid-January to early June According to the State Department of Health, they were fully vaccinated people, most of whom had mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization.

According to UK data, the Pfizer vaccine is slightly less effective against delta variants than previous versions of the virus and has significantly less protection against people receiving only one dose. There is little data on the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are not widely used in the UK.

The state also states that county nursing homes and other long-term care facilities where delta mutants are endemic use reliable tests to look for viral genetic material twice a week for all unvaccinated residents. And announced that the staff needs to be tested. Unvaccinated staff should also undergo a slightly less accurate rapid test before starting each shift.

One-seventh of the currently active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado-supported living facilities and elderly housing with care occur in Mesa County, far exceeding the regional share of such facilities. The eight outbreaks in Mesa County included 37 resident, 47 staff, and five deaths, with more than one-fifth of all cases and more than half of the deaths currently occurring in long-term care facilities. Is related to.

Delta variants currently account for the majority of Colorado cases and have been found in 28 counties. It is about 50% more contagious than the alpha variant, which was previously predominant in Colorado and was more contagious than the original version of the virus. Early data from Scotland suggest that people infected with Delta are more likely to be hospitalized than those infected with Alpha, but scientists are still trying to confirm that.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state identified 534 delta mutations in Colorado, more than half of which were found in Mesa County. However, the actual number of delta infections may be higher, as the state does not perform complex genetic analysis on all positive COVID-19 tests.

The counties with the most confirmed cases of delta variants as of Tuesday are:

Mesa County: 288

288 El Paso County: 103

103 Garfield County: 27

27 Douglas County: 20

20 Moffat County: 18

18 Arapahoe County: 12

12 Boulder County: 12

12 Adams County: Ten

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment dashboard showed that approximately 75% of state-wide virus samples sequenced during the week of June 13 contained delta variants.

Nationally, delta variants account for about one of five cases. According to the New York Times.. A week ago, I was responsible for 1 in 10 cases nationwide.

Herlihy, Gov. JaredPolis and other health officials also visited Grand Junction on Tuesday to meet with local leaders on this variant. One of the state’s vaccine buses was set up at the Cowherd Association’s annual convention, but it’s not clear how many people were shot.

According to Stringer, the best way to protect yourself is to vaccinate, wear a mask, and stay socially distant two weeks after the last shot. She said vaccinated people may consider continuing precautions if they step into an environment where they don’t know if others have been vaccinated.

“I’m completely vaccinated, but I wear a mask when traveling,” she said.