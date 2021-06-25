The county is approaching the goal of fully immunizing at least 75% of eligible San Diegans for COVID-19.





San Diego (KGTV) — San Diego County is approaching the goal of completely immunizing at least 75% of San Diego against COVID-19. According to the county vaccination dashboard, San Diego County has vaccinated at least 2,164,705 inhabitants once (103% to the target) and fully vaccinated 1,833,325 inhabitants (87.2% to the target). .. The county’s goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of eligible residents over the age of 12, or 2,101,936. According to the county, San Diego County has 2,802,581 residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Thursday, the county received 4,293,895 COVID-19 vaccines and 3,997,852 doses. Public health officials said Friday that the county was phasing out some of the vaccination sites as demand for vaccines declined “significantly.” Vaccines will continue to be available in more than 400 locations, including clinics, retail pharmacies, and county clinics. “As expected, the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has dropped significantly,” said Dr. Wilma Uten, a county public health officer. “Several vaccination clinics need to be phased out, but San Diegan still has many places to be vaccinated to protect itself and others. During the pandemic, the county is fair. Focusing on, we have reached out to communities and people who are hesitant about vaccines. “ Vaccination sites in some counties have already been closed or will be closed at the end of June. “The more people we get vaccinated, the more likely we are to end this pandemic locally,” Uten added.

.





