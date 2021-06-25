Health
Here’s what happened when the coronavirus epidemic struck humanity 20,000 years ago:
The coronavirus pandemic occurred over 20,000 years ago in East Asia in China, Japan and Vietnam.
Ancient coronaviruses are still found in people’s DNA today, as COVID-19 kills more than 3.8 million people and claims billions of dollars in economic waste. New York Times report.
“This finding can have dire consequences for the Covid-19 pandemic if not immediately controlled by vaccination,” the Times wrote.
“That should worry us,” David Enard, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona, who led the study, told the Times that it was published in the journal Current Biology on Thursday. “What’s happening now may have happened for generations.”
In 20 years, there were three coronaviruses infected with the virus. COVID-19, SARS, MERS, all of which have jumped into our species from bats and other mammals. The other four coronaviruses can infect people and cause mild colds. Coronaviruses have normal mutation rates, so scientists can estimate when they diverge from a common ancestor. Through that technology, scientists estimated that HCoV-HKU1 originated in the 1950s, while HCoV-NL63 dates back about 820 years.
Enard and his team examined human DNA for evidence left by other past coronaviruses. They examined genes known to respond to the coronavirus and found 42 dominant versions in certain East Asian populations. “”This was a strong signal that East Asians had adapted to the ancient coronavirus, “the Times wrote.
Scientists have estimated that the gene evolved antiviral mutations 20,000 to 25,000 years ago, perhaps centuries, in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
Scientists have pointed out that these 42 genes may be promising for the development of antiviral therapies today.
