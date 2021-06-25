Teenage boy dies after second COVID vaccination

This week, after a panel at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considered it more dangerous to children than a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Michigan health officials said a number since a 13-year-old boy was shot. He reported to the authorities that he had died within a day.

The Saginaw County Health Department said Thursday that it had received a death notice from an inspector general on June 17, three days after receiving the second vaccination. Federal officials are currently investigating whether his death is related to the vaccine.

“It’s painful to lose adolescent life for some reason,” Saginaw County Health Department said in a statement, and health officer Chris Harrington and medical director Delicia Pluit “close to the age of a boy.” A home for them because they are mothers of children. “

The announcement about the boy’s death CDC Vaccine Advisory Board met this week Consider Report of adolescent heart inflammation, Teens and young adults after vaccination. Health officials in Saginaw County did not indicate whether the boy was suffering from heart inflammation or other health conditions, and did not answer further questions about his death.

The Ministry of Health said his death was reported by an inspector general to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) because the boy was recently vaccinated.

“Investigation of whether there is a correlation between his death and vaccination is currently underway at the federal level with the CDC,” said the Department of Health.

“The case is currently under investigation and it is premature to assign a specific cause of death until the investigation is complete,” the CDC said in a statement.

When a serious reaction or death is reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System after COVID-19 vaccination, the CDC reviews all medical records related to the case, including death certificates and autopsy reports. The cause of death is determined by the certifier who fills out the death certificate or the pathologist who performs the autopsy.

“VAERS is not designed to determine if a vaccine has caused a reported adverse event,” said the CDC. “Some of the reported adverse events were caused by vaccination, but they may have happened by accident.”

Reported cases of myocarditis and pericarditis occurred more frequently in boys and occurred within days of the second injection. The CDC panel did not indicate that there were reports of death in these cases.

The CDC Vaccine Safety Technology Working Group has found that there is a “probable link” between Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and heart inflammation in young people. However, he concluded that “the benefits still clearly outweigh the risks of COVID-19 vaccination in adolescents and young adults.”

The 15-member CDC Advisory Board agreed with its assessment and a statement by a representative of the US Food and Drug Administration that the advisory warning should be updated to reflect potential heart risk. The CDC continues to recommend vaccines to qualified healthy people over the age of 12.

Concerns about vaccine-related heart risk have been raised since federal health officials stopped using Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine following reports of rare but fatal blood clots, primarily found in women2. It will happen months later. Vaccine use resumed after 10 days, with risk warnings to clinicians and those who received the injections. Since then, public confidence in the J & J vaccine has diminished.

The World Health Organization said, “More evidence is needed about the use of different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations for vaccination of children against COVID-19. There is. “

“Children and adolescents tend to have milder illnesses than adults,” says WHO. “Therefore, vaccination is less urgent than chronic elderly people unless they are part of a group at high risk of severe COVID-19. Health status and health care workers.”

Some respected health professionals have questioned the CDC’s resistance to coordinating its guidance this week for adolescents and teens.

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins Medical College and Bloomberg School of Public Health, accused the CDC of misrepresenting the data and said children should be given only one shot to reduce their risk.

“Why does a 300-pound man get exactly the same drug dose as a thin 12-year-old girl?” McCulley asked on Twitter.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, said young men over the age of 18 look for Johnson and Johnson vaccines that are not heart-related, unlike the more widely used Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. It states that it is necessary. inflammation. The J & J vaccine is only approved for people over the age of 18.

According to her, boys aged 12 to 17 should consider delaying the second Pfizer shot by 8 to 12 weeks instead of the recommended 3 weeks if they live in an area with few cases of the virus. ..

She argues that acknowledging the risk of side effects “increases confidence in public health.”

“We continue to encourage families to discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with their doctors,” the Saginaw County Health Department said in a statement.