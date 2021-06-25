Health
Posts on WHO’s attitude towards child vaccination lack context
Claim: World Health Organization says children should not receive COVID-19 vaccine
Some social media users share guidance from the World Health Organization that children should not be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
WHO founded in 1948 United Nations agency, Advise countries on how to respond to global health emergencies.The agency is the goal of False alarm In the coronavirus pandemic.
“WHO says children shouldn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine,” reads Instagram on June 23. Position There are over 1,400 likes.
June 22, Facebook users share Similar version of claim, link WHO page It is said to have said, “Children should not be vaccinated at this time.”
USA TODAY asked Instagram and Facebook users for comment.
Among those who shared the claim was Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Tweet, “WHO says,’Children should not be vaccinated.'”
However, WHO vaccination guidance goes beyond what social media posts suggest. WHO guidance was less about safety than availability of vaccines worldwide.
The organization’s site has been updated to reflect new information about Pfizer vaccines for children ages 12 and older.
Fact check: No, the video does not prove that the COVID-19 vaccine connects to Bluetooth
WHO advice updated
A June 22 Archive One of the WHO sites shows a page that at one point said, “Children should not be vaccinated for now.”
Earlier guidance stated that there was not yet sufficient evidence of using the coronavirus vaccine in children to make general recommendations.
But the page is Updated on June 22 Includes June 15 advisory from WHO Strategic Advisory Group experts Conclusion The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe for people over the age of 12.
WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevik told USA TODAY that he could offer the vaccine to high-risk children aged 12 to 15 years, along with other priority groups.
“Children and adolescents tend to have milder illnesses than adults, so unless they are part of a group at high risk of severe COVID-19, than older people, people with chronic health, and health care workers. The urgency of vaccination is also low. “Jasarevich said in an email.
WHO has previously explained that vaccines are in short supply in certain countries. That is why WHO makes this recommendation.
“Vaccine doses are limited, except that very few children are at high risk, so it is not considered a priority at this time,” said WHO Chief Scientist. Soumya Swaminathan Said June 11.. “We need to use them to protect the most vulnerable people.”
The WHO website still states that more evidence is needed regarding the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in children before making general recommendations.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recommended Coronavirus vaccine for people over 12 years old. May 10th, Pfizer vaccine Emergency use authorization For children over 12 years old in the United States.
Dr. Amy EdwardsRainbow Baby and Children’s Hospital pediatric infectious disease specialists have provided WHO “widely relevant” recommendations, while CDC guidance is particularly relevant to the United States, where vaccine supply is not restricted. I emphasized that.
“Both end up saying the same thing. Children are safe to vaccinate between the ages of 12 and 18 with Pfizer, but because of the population they are working on, their The emphasis is a little different, “Edwards told USA Today by email.
Jasarevich said vaccine trials for children are underway and WHO will update its recommendations “if evidence or epidemiological conditions justify policy changes.”
Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine is not magnetic
Our rating: No context
The claim that WHO says children should not be vaccinated with COVID-19 can be misleading without additional details, so based on our research, the context is missing. I am. The information shared in social media posts is old, and WHO has updated the site to add that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for people over the age of 12. It is also worth noting that the advice from WHO also applies to countries with limited vaccine supply. Meanwhile, the CDC currently recommends vaccination with coronavirus for all people over the age of 12.
