Common mistakes in summer lead to skin cancer

Sunburn hurts, but usually heals after a few days. However, be careful. Sunburn can cause long-term damage and, in the worst case, skin cancer.

Summer has come, but with the sun there is a risk of skin cancer. However, according to RUHR24, it can prevent and protect the skin in the long term as well as the usual sunscreen lotion.

Skin cancer from the sun: Protect your sunscreen, especially in the summer

Almost 280,000 people develop skin cancer each year, as reported by the German Cancer Aid. Skin cancer usually develops over a long period of time. Therefore, people over the age of 70 are particularly affected. However, older people are not the only ones who develop skin cancer. With proper precautions, many cases could have been avoided. But sunbathing isn’t the only thing that plays a role.

Pre-tanning in the solarium is especially popular before spring or the next summer vacation. There is a widespread myth that visiting a tanning bed can probably prevent sunburn. But that's not the case. The reason for this is the emission spectrum of solarium. This only guarantees an external and short-term tan. At the same time, radiation exposure is about as high as the noon sun at the equator. As a result, visits to the solarium significantly increase the risk of skin cancer.

Summer, sunburn, lotion: proper protection – long-term skin cancer prevention

A single application of sunscreen is not enough for optimal protection when sunbathing. Basically, you should first choose the right sun protection factor (SPF). This is because even in cloudy weather, the sun is strong and can cause sunburn.

o SPF 6-10: Low protection

o SPF 15-25: Moderate protection

o SPF 30-50: High protection

o SPF 50+: Very high protection

However, even with a high level of protection, the sun’s rays can penetrate the skin and damage cells. In particular, if the sunscreen cream is not applied properly, or if water or sweat comes into contact with the skin, the protective effect will be reduced. Therefore, it should be reapplied on a regular basis. However, the following applies: “Post-creaming helps maintain UV protection, but it does not reset the duration of action shown on the pack to zero.” This is what German Cancer Aid wrote in a press release. ..

Consumers should also avoid using sunscreens, which are supposed to protect their skin from dangerous UV rays, for more than a year. Old creams can be harmful, even before the expiration date.

Children in the Sun: Good protection from the sun can prevent skin cancer in the long run

Especially for children, young skin is especially sensitive, so you should always give the best possible protection. Protective clothing such as caps and T-shirts can provide additional protection. Never tan your child. Your baby should also be protected from the sun as much as possible. Because in the first year of life, you should not be exposed to direct sunlight (all recalls and warnings * RUHR24).

Experienced sunbathing often makes mistakes: they believe that tanning hardens the skin and that tanned skin already has sufficient protection against UV rays. But both are wrong. Sunburn damages cells in the skin, which can be repaired to some extent by the body itself.

However, if this limit is exceeded, the affected skin cells will die. Skin cancer can develop from these dead cells over a long period of time. The more often sunburn damages cells, the higher the risk.

Summer Sunburn: Myth Refutes-Applying Sunscreen is Essential for Skin Cancer

In addition, if you get sunburned, you are not automatically protected from the sun. Sunburn caused by melanin is a protective response and skin protection mechanism that protects you from harmful UV rays. However, this sunburn corresponds to a sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 4, which is a fairly low sunscreen.

Regular skin cancer screening by your doctor can also help you identify and treat your cancer at the right time.