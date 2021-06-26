Health
Wrong information about WHO COVID-19 vaccine guidance for children
SciCheck digest
A World Health Organization advisory group has concluded that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is “suitable for use by people over the age of 12” and is especially recommended for children aged 12 to 15 years who are at high risk for severe COVID-19. doing. As some have claimed online, WHO did not say “stop giving vaxx to children right away.”
How do you know that a vaccine is safe?
Full text
who Said The English version of the COVID-19 Public Advice page was updated on June 22 to reflect the latest interim recommendations issued by the WHO Strategic Advisory Group on June 15.
Importantly, the latest WHO guidance states that the advisory group “concludes that the Pfizer / Biontech vaccine is suitable for use by people over the age of 12”.
As of June 25, this page Said:
WHO COVID-19 Vaccine Advice Page, June 25: Children and adolescents tend to have milder illnesses than adults, so unless they are part of a group at high risk of severe COVID-19, they are more likely than older people, people in chronic health, and health care workers The urgency of vaccination is low.
More evidence is needed about the use of different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations for vaccination of children with COVID-19.
The WHO Strategic Advisory Group (SAGE) has concluded that the Pfizer / BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by people over the age of 12. High-risk children between the ages of 12 and 15 may be given this vaccine along with vaccinations from other priority groups. Vaccine trials for children are underway and WHO will update its recommendations as evidence or epidemiological conditions justify a change in policy.
Therefore, WHO states that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine can be used in children over the age of 12.And From concern In countries where vaccine supply is still very low (don’t care about vaccine safety), WHO recommends giving priority to shots, especially for individuals aged 12 to 15 years who are at high risk for COVID-19.
Regarding other available COVID-19 vaccines, WHO states that more information is needed before recommending their use to children and adolescents.
However, the WHO was seven days late to post the update, causing confusion online.
A few Social media Post “WHO is now urging children not to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” he erroneously claimed, and WHO said, “Stop giving vaxx to children right away.”
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweet On June 22, “WHO says,’Children should not be vaccinated.'” “
Such claims were based on old guidance that remained on the WHO English advice page before it was updated on June 22nd.
At least now June 21, The page said:
WHO COVID-19 Vaccine Advice Page, June 21:
For now, children should not be vaccinated.
There is not yet sufficient evidence to use a vaccine against COVID-19 in a child to recommend that the child be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents are more prone to mild illness than adults. However, children should continue to receive the recommended pediatric vaccine. “
That is at least One website Misleading Report: “The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its revised advice on June 21, 2021 to clarify which populations should be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine on the WHO website. “For now, children should not be vaccinated.”
As the story suggests, it wasn’t new guidance. The language has been used on pages since at least early April. by Archive version of the page.
In North America, Canada was until May 5th. Approved Use of the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 years.Then the US Food and Drug Administration continue On May 10th, there will be its own extended approval of the vaccine for that age group (Canada and the United States had previously approved the use of the vaccine for people over the age of 16 in December 2020).
Expert Strategic Advisory Group I met on May 27th SAGE’s interim guidance on Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines was released on June 15 to propose recommendations to WHO regarding the use of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Because it is related to vaccines for children guidance document Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not recommended for use in individuals under the age of 18. We still need more information about the safety of these vaccines and their effectiveness in children.
However Guidance document For the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, or BNT162b2, it states:
June 15, WHO Provisional Guidance on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: COVID-19 is rarely severe for children and adolescents. Evidence suggests that adolescents, especially older adolescents, are as likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 as adults. WHO uses BNT162b2 in children aged 12 to 15 years only if a high vaccination rate is achieved with two vaccinations in a high priority group, as identified in the WHO prioritization roadmap. We recommend that you consider doing so.
Vaccination may be provided to children aged 12 to 15 years with comorbidity who, along with other high-risk groups, are at significantly higher risk for serious COVID-19 disease.
Currently, there are no data on the efficacy or safety of children under 12 years of age. Individuals under the age of 12 should not be vaccinated on a regular basis until such data are available.
However, these recommendations were not added to the WHO advice page until June 22, after social media posts based on old guidance were disseminated by word of mouth.
So far, the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccination Approved For children over 12 years old in the United States. However, Moderna has completed the test and It has been submitted Applications for this age group will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration on June 10. Both companies are conducting additional tests on infants as well.
Editor’s Note: SciCheck COVID-19 / Vaccination Project This is possible with a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.Foundation has No control The views expressed in our editorial decisions and in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines while reducing the impact of false information.
Source
World Health Organization. COVID-19 Public Advice: Get Vaccinated.. Internet Archive Wayback Machine. Archived June 25, 2021.
World Health Organization. COVID-19 Public Advice: Get Vaccinated.. Internet Archive Wayback Machine. Archived on June 21, 2021.
World Health Organization. COVID-19 Advice to the Public: Get Vaccinated. Internet Archive Wayback Machine. Archived on June 8, 2021.
McClorey Hackett, Karen. “”WHO says children should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.. Precision vaccination. June 21, 2021.
World Health Organization. “”Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Under Emergency Use List, Tentative Recommendations for Use of BNT162b2.. Provisional guidance. June 15
World Health Organization. “”Interim Recommendations for Use of Modern RNA-1273 Vaccine for COVID-19.. Provisional guidance. June 15, 2021.
World Health Organization. “”Interim Recommendations for the Use of the Janssen Ad26.COV2.S (COVID-19) Vaccine.. Provisional guidance. June 15, 2021.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine.. Cdc.gov. Accessed on June 25, 2021.
Pictures Credit
