With an average of 1,696 new cases per day in Florida, Orange County sees the first case of a delta variant.

Orlando, Florida. – Orange County officials at least earlier this week as concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant continue nationally and globally. 12 confirmed cases..

Delta variants now account for 20.6% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, almost doubling in two weeks. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data In the two weeks leading up to June 5, delta variant cases accounted for 9.5% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, but the CDC now has 20.6% of delta mutant cases by June 19. I predict that it will occupy. Of all COVID-19 cases.

Advertising

[TRENDING: Suspected cop shooter had ties to Black militia group | Many feared dead in condo collapse | Fla. pastors arrested in Capitol riot]

Last week, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said he expected the variant to become the predominant COVID-19 strain in the United States. We are still tracking alpha variants, which account for 52.2% of cases in the United States. Current vaccines say they can prevent it.

Advertising

The Biden administration urges anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to be vaccinated As the July 4th holiday approachesThis is the day President Joe Biden set a goal of immunizing 70% of Americans. In Central Florida Dr. Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci I visited Osceola County to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the same time, the CDC is also concerned People are skipping the second dose It is estimated that more than 1 in 10 Americans have not been vaccinated for the second time.Food and Drug Administration staff We are planning to add a warning to the mRNA vaccine, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about the risk of heart inflammation and chest pain.

Advertising

In general, cases appear to be rare and mild, and they are resolved quickly. There were 323 confirmed reports of inflammation in people under the age of 30, with the majority recovering from symptoms.

[READ THE LAST COVID-19 REPORT: CDC offers warning on delta variant as Florida averages 1,500+ new cases per day in last week ]

Case

Florida Ministry of Health reported 11,873 Friday’s new case that occurred during the last week totaled the state as a whole 2,321,929 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020. It reports an average of 1,696 new infections per day.

Dead (number)

Florida reported 44 new virus-related deaths last week-Friday. The state reported a cumulative death toll of 37,772. But if we add 44 new deaths to the cumulative total of 37,555 deaths in last week’s report, that number is 37,599. The state does not provide information on when these deaths occurred.

Advertising

The state has stopped reporting the number of non-residents who died in Florida with a new weekly reporting method.

Hospitalization

State medical administration With the removal of the current COVID-19 hospitalization database, the state no longer reports the number of patients hospitalized for the virus.

95,607 in the last daily report from March 2020 to early June People were hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19.

Positive rate

DOH reported that the percentage of positive coronavirus tests was 3.8%, but did not show the number of people tested in the past week. Health officials say rates should remain between 5% and 10% to prove that the community holds the virus and controls the infection.

Advertising

Since early June, Florida’s positive rate has been below 5%.

vaccination

Florida Health Department December 2020 Daily Report on COVID-19 Vaccine It is administered throughout the state. In the new weekly report, the state combines vaccination data with COVID-19 infection counts.

FDOH report 9,212,289 People are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination or completed a two-shot series.

Last week, 281,042 new people Received at least one dose Of the coronavirus vaccine.

Central Florida area

As of June 3, the state does not provide a county-by-county breakdown of deaths or hospitalizations. Florida DOH no longer provides county numbers for non-residents who test positive, resulting in a significant reduction in total cases. There are over 1,000 in some counties.

Advertising

For example, as of June 3, Orange County reported a total of 143,198 non-resident positive cases, while the new state reporting method totaled 141,941 cases in the county, or 1,257. There is a difference in positive cases.

Below is a breakdown of the Central Florida region, positive rates, and new vaccinations for new cases from June 18-24, 2021.

county Total number of cases as of June 24 New cases after June 18th Total number of vaccinated people Percentage of the vaccinated population of 12 or more Breverd 43,207 361 292,585 54% Flagler 7,540 50 60,466 58% lake 31,095 187 184,389 56% Marion 32,123 110 162,722 50% Orange 143,397 819 704,617 57% Osceola 46,436 301 196,405 58% pork 71,953 402 299,165 49% Seminole 35,999 301 236,303 56% Samter 9,515 42 88,435 68% Volusia 45,057 296 252,777 52%

To catch up with the latest news Pandemic, Subscribe to News 6 Coronavirus newsletter will go ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus..