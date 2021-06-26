Most COVID-19 infections, deaths of currently unvaccinated people in Canada: Data-National

Canada’s majority COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Infectious diseases and deaths are currently occurring in people who are not vaccinated against the disease, according to new data released by the national public health agency.

As of June 21, national “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people were reported in all 10 states and territories since vaccination, according to data from the Public Health Agency of Canada. It is slightly over 2,700 cases, which is about 0.5% of infections. The rollout has started.

Of the fully vaccinated infectious diseases, only 66 died from COVID-19, but an estimated 13,000 people have died since the start of deployment in December. ..

read more: Are you fully vaccinated against COVID-19?Canada announces new guidance on what you can and cannot do

The data showed that the vaccine was effective even in partially vaccinated individuals. There have been a total of 24,469 partially vaccinated COVID-19 cases since the first vaccine was given in Canada, accounting for 4 percent of all infections.

The story continues under the ad

Again, the serious consequences of being infected with COVID-19 (including death) were significantly reduced with a single injection, with 484 or 2% of partially vaccinated infections. Died of the virus.

















1:22

PHAC publishes guidance on what Canadians can and cannot do as more people become fully vaccinated





PHAC publishes guidance on what Canadians can and cannot do as more people become fully vaccinated



Patients with COVID-19 are less likely to die than unvaccinated cases reported after receiving one or two doses, according to a PHAC statement sent to Global News on Friday. That is.

“The protective effect was significant between partial vaccination cases over the age of 60 and cases that occurred after two doses over the age of 80,” read the statement.

read more: Canada’s COVID-19 situation is looking up, but Delta variants threaten fall and winter

“Only 0.0027% of vaccinated individuals died from COVID-19 during partial vaccination, due to COVID-19 during full vaccination. Only 0.0018% died in. “

The story continues under the ad

By June 21, only 0.14% of partially vaccinated individuals were infected more than 14 days after the first dose and were fully vaccinated, according to PHAC data. 0.08% were infected more than 7 days after the second infection.

The data show that Canada continues to be one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, with an average of more than 460,000 vaccinations per day today. COVID19Tracker.ca..

















1:14

Canada announces COVID-19 guidance on “life after vaccination”





Canada announces COVID-19 guidance on “life after vaccination”



To date, more than 76% of all eligible Canadians over the age of 12 have been vaccinated, and more than 27% of eligible people have received two full doses.

The continued increase in vaccines, coupled with a further reduction in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country, averages over 600 new cases of COVID-19 in Canada per day. This is a number that hasn’t been seen since early September last year.

The story continues under the ad

read more: Delta COVID-19 Variant: Investigating Risks, Symptoms, and Impacts on Vaccines

Promising data on the serious consequences of vaccinated people, or rather their lack, were also published along with new guidelines from public health agencies.

The Friday infographic included some things to and shouldn’t do for Canadians who were vaccinated once or twice.

People who received both doses no longer wear masks or physically distance when they are outside with a small group of people from several households, even if they are not vaccinated. There is no need to put it down.

Anyone who wants to do the same, such as attending an event, having a supper, or hugging indoors, will have to do so with other fully vaccinated people.

















4:57

Ethical Questions Regarding Vaccine Mandatory in Canadian High Schools





Ethical Questions Regarding Vaccine Mandatory in Canadian High Schools



Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said at a news conference that, despite some similarities, the guidelines differ significantly from those previously outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ..

The story continues under the ad

“CDC guidance, which makes it easy to see:’Yes, I made two vaccines. You can do whatever you want,” he said. “We say,’No, there are far more subtle differences than that.'”

read more: The target of the Canadian COVID-19 vaccine can change as a result of delta mutations, Tam says.

Despite both the updated guidelines and vaccine data, public health officials continued to warn of the state’s reopening plans as the Delta COVID-19 variant became widespread.

According to PHAC’s latest COVID-19 epidemiology and modeling released Friday, this variant will have a “greater than previously expected resurrection” of the virus this fall and winter if vaccination rates are not high enough. You may see it.

Njoo also noted that the guidelines were developed with the experience of some countries currently dealing with Delta in mind, especially those of the United Kingdom and Israel.

read more: What can or cannot a fully vaccinated Canadian do?The federal government says “it’s not all-purpose”

Vaccination rates and programs were good in both countries, but the epidemic of variants forced re-implementation or postponement of resumption of measures.

“So I think all these experiences in other countries are telling us here in Canada as a kind of caution story,” he said.

The story continues under the ad

“But science continues to evolve. We need to keep an eye out for things, move forward and at the same time make sure we learn from other countries.”

View link »



<br />

