Most COVID-19 infections, deaths of currently unvaccinated people in Canada: Data-National
Canada’s majority COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Infectious diseases and deaths are currently occurring in people who are not vaccinated against the disease, according to new data released by the national public health agency.
As of June 21, national “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people were reported in all 10 states and territories since vaccination, according to data from the Public Health Agency of Canada. It is slightly over 2,700 cases, which is about 0.5% of infections. The rollout has started.
Of the fully vaccinated infectious diseases, only 66 died from COVID-19, but an estimated 13,000 people have died since the start of deployment in December. ..
The data showed that the vaccine was effective even in partially vaccinated individuals. There have been a total of 24,469 partially vaccinated COVID-19 cases since the first vaccine was given in Canada, accounting for 4 percent of all infections.
Again, the serious consequences of being infected with COVID-19 (including death) were significantly reduced with a single injection, with 484 or 2% of partially vaccinated infections. Died of the virus.
Patients with COVID-19 are less likely to die than unvaccinated cases reported after receiving one or two doses, according to a PHAC statement sent to Global News on Friday. That is.
“The protective effect was significant between partial vaccination cases over the age of 60 and cases that occurred after two doses over the age of 80,” read the statement.
“Only 0.0027% of vaccinated individuals died from COVID-19 during partial vaccination, due to COVID-19 during full vaccination. Only 0.0018% died in. “
By June 21, only 0.14% of partially vaccinated individuals were infected more than 14 days after the first dose and were fully vaccinated, according to PHAC data. 0.08% were infected more than 7 days after the second infection.
The data show that Canada continues to be one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, with an average of more than 460,000 vaccinations per day today. COVID19Tracker.ca..
To date, more than 76% of all eligible Canadians over the age of 12 have been vaccinated, and more than 27% of eligible people have received two full doses.
The continued increase in vaccines, coupled with a further reduction in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country, averages over 600 new cases of COVID-19 in Canada per day. This is a number that hasn’t been seen since early September last year.
Promising data on the serious consequences of vaccinated people, or rather their lack, were also published along with new guidelines from public health agencies.
The Friday infographic included some things to and shouldn’t do for Canadians who were vaccinated once or twice.
People who received both doses no longer wear masks or physically distance when they are outside with a small group of people from several households, even if they are not vaccinated. There is no need to put it down.
Anyone who wants to do the same, such as attending an event, having a supper, or hugging indoors, will have to do so with other fully vaccinated people.
Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said at a news conference that, despite some similarities, the guidelines differ significantly from those previously outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ..
“CDC guidance, which makes it easy to see:’Yes, I made two vaccines. You can do whatever you want,” he said. “We say,’No, there are far more subtle differences than that.'”
Despite both the updated guidelines and vaccine data, public health officials continued to warn of the state’s reopening plans as the Delta COVID-19 variant became widespread.
According to PHAC’s latest COVID-19 epidemiology and modeling released Friday, this variant will have a “greater than previously expected resurrection” of the virus this fall and winter if vaccination rates are not high enough. You may see it.
Njoo also noted that the guidelines were developed with the experience of some countries currently dealing with Delta in mind, especially those of the United Kingdom and Israel.
Vaccination rates and programs were good in both countries, but the epidemic of variants forced re-implementation or postponement of resumption of measures.
“So I think all these experiences in other countries are telling us here in Canada as a kind of caution story,” he said.
“But science continues to evolve. We need to keep an eye out for things, move forward and at the same time make sure we learn from other countries.”
