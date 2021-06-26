Studies have confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 on the surface of hospitals is unlikely to be infectious.







By NewsDesk @infectiousdiseasenews A new study by researchers at the University of California, Davis confirms that SARS-CoV-2 contamination on the hospital surface is unlikely to be infectious. the studyReleased on June 24th PLOS ONE, This is the first report on the recovery of near-complete SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences directly from surface swabs. “Our team first showed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus sequence could be identified from environmental swabs collected from the surface of the hospital,” said Angela Haczku, a respiratory immunologist and lead author of the study. Stated. Cleaning and ICU protocol changes related to SARS-CoV-2 contamination reduction In April 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 among hospital staff, an interdisciplinary team of UC Davis researchers investigated whether there was viral contamination on frequently used surfaces in patient service ICUs and staff meeting areas. .. UC Davis Medical Center.. At that time, the role of vectors (surfaces) in the spread of disease was highly debated. They collected multiple samples from the hospital surface and HVAC filters between the first and second waves of COVID-19 (April 2020) and the second wave (August 2020). Researchers analyzed surface swabs for SARS-CoV-2 RNA and infectivity to assess RNA suitability for sequencing. Despite a significant increase in COVID-19 inpatient numbers during the second surge, the team found cotton swabs positive in August compared to 11% of the samples collected in April. Was found to be only 2%. “The reduction in virus contamination is likely due to improved management of ICU patients and improved cleaning protocols,” says Haczku. Haczku is a professor of medicine and director of the University of California, Davis Lung Center. UC Davis School of Medicine.. Genome sequence of coronavirus found on the surface This study showed that by genome sequencing, SARS-CoV-2 can also be detected in samples that have been tested negative (undetectable) by commonly used PCR tests. The results also confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 RNA picked up from the surface contained a nearly intact genomic sequence but was not infectious. This finding supports the hypothesis that contaminated surfaces may not be the primary method for spreading COVID-19 disease. “As far as we know, we were able to sequence the viral genome for the first time from surface swab samples obtained in a hospital environment,” he said. University of California, Davis Genome Center And the first author of the study. “SARS-CoV-2 was detected in samples tested negative by RT-PCR, suggesting that sequencing techniques are superior in detecting viruses in environmental samples.” According to Coil, the genomic sequencing performed on hospital surface swab samples is very important. Obtaining the correct viral genome sequence allows researchers to track the source of infection and understand how the infection progresses. “Our data showed that the sequences determined for viral RNA from the surface were identical to those derived from patients admitted to the ICU at the time of sample collection. Identify viral genome sequences from environmental samples. Capabilities can be of great public health importance in monitoring outbreaks and the spread of new viral variants, “Hachik said.

