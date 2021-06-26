Record Delta | Preliminary CDC findings on HIV outbreaks in Kanawha County presented





Charleston — West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Public Health Service meets with local and federal partners on June 24 to discuss preliminary findings from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on HIV outbreaks in Kanauha County. I shared it.

As part of its ongoing response to this outbreak, the CDC is conducting an episode study in Charleston to further investigate access to services and barriers. Evaluate the behavior, attitudes, and beliefs of drug-injecting people and other community stakeholders. Review and analyze HIV contact tracing procedures and other data to identify potential opportunities for public health intervention. The CDC today announced the results of its preliminary research.

Preliminary findings were communicated by more than 60 in-depth interviews and numerous field visits and observations, in addition to the time spent abstracting and analyzing the data. The study identified gaps and barriers related to community services, medical service gaps, and challenges for people injecting drugs to access them. The survey results are as follows.

• High utilization of emergency department and hospitalization services among people injecting drugs.

• For those who have access to medical services (mainly emergency department and inpatient settings):

o HIV testing was rarely done.

o Opioid use disorder medications were rarely given

o and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) were not prescribed.

The study also identified gaps and barriers related to community services, such as:

• Less access to sterile syringes and instruments

• Challenges in the treatment of substance use disorders and access to and navigating HIV prevention services and treatments.

• People at the highest risk of HIV do not have regular HIV tests.

People who inject drugs also generally experienced stigma and discrimination in these systems and reported distrust of the medical system.

Investigators continue to develop in response to the outbreak of HIV, as well as many local staff and organizations working to implement innovative approaches to providing preventive and care services to those who inject drugs. I focused on the new partnership.

“We are grateful to the CDC Epi-Aid Team, the Canauha-Charleston Department of Health, and many others for their efforts, especially by last month,” said Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the DHHR Department. The doctor says. public health. “The bureau will provide full recommendations when they become available in August and will work with them as a team.”

DHHR’s Public Health Service and partners continue to respond to the outbreak of HIV through the formation of the Kanawa Valley HIV Testing Outreach Group, which has tested more than 400 individuals at risk for HIV. As a result of increased access to testing and outreach, nearly a quarter of positive cases associated with development were found and associated with care.

“Our team in the field continues to perform rapid HIV testing, introduce patients to care and preventive services (including services that support continued care), mental health, opioid misuse, and primary care needs. “It supports,” said Amjad. “We believe that a community-wide and healthcare model-wide approach is the best way to deal with outbreaks of infectious diseases.”

In addition, BPH provides virtual HIV counseling and test training to non-traditional partners such as community quick response team members and social service providers (shelters, food distribution), and is eligible for behavioral health providers and state opioid response grants. HIV testing and prevention of services provided.

“To respond to the rise in HIV infection in our community, we need to adapt the way we deliver services,” said Dr. Sheriyoung, a health officer at the Kanauha-Charleston Department of Health. “Our community partners have worked together to enhance, integrate and deploy both fixed and mobile services that meet people where they are. Our local, state, and federal services. All our partners have been instrumental in helping to guide this important task. “

Final recommendations will be made during August.