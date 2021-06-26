Tick-borne diseases are on the rise as health officials issue warnings





Sherwood, Wisconsin (WBAY)-As many people head out this summer, health officials have also reported an increase in tick-borne disease, some of which have led to hospitalization. They are often very small and difficult to escape, but deer ticks are more abundant than ever, especially in places like Highcliff State Park near Sherwood, where there are plenty of trees and tall grass. “Whenever we look at national data on ticks and tick-borne diseases, Wisconsin is always close to the top,” said Dr. Joseph McBride, UW Health Infectious Diseases Specialist. In Door County, not only has the number of cases surged, but hospitalizations have also occurred, and the health department is now issuing warnings via social media. “When we talk about tick-borne diseases, the most common people we hear are not only Lyme disease, but also anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, and several other tick-borne diseases.” Said Rachel Jundrin, a nurse at Door. health. Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and, in the case of Lyme disease, a bullseye rash at the bite site. Warnings about ticks are posted throughout the park. There is also information on how to reduce the chance of being bitten. This includes wearing an insect repellent containing at least 20 percent DEET. Jundrin adds: Do not rub with a brush or go through tall grasslands. Try to stick in the middle of the path. “ Dr. McBride explained why ticks are seen. “Most of this is due to people’s outdoor activities, but also due to some of the warming we see. The mite season is 20 years because the mite seasonality is increasing throughout the year. Or it will start a little earlier and end later than 30 years ago, “he said. The tick season officially lasts until the end of autumn, but activity declines as the weather cools. Copyright 2021 WBAY. all rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos