According to Toronto researchers, edible use in adults is associated with increased ICU admission in children.





A new study from the Toronto-Toronto Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) found that the number of cannabis-related addictions and hospitalizations in the intensive care unit has skyrocketed since the legalization of cannabis. the study, Published June 17 in the journal Clinical Toxicology, 9 years before the bill to legalize cannabis was submitted on April 13, 2017, examined the severity of poisoning in Sick Kids emergency room visits for children up to 18 years old, 2 years after legalization Compared to hospitalization. Principal Investigator and Emergency Pediatrician Dr. Yaron Finkelstein told CTV News.ca on Friday that the rate of visits to the intensive care unit for children under the age of 18 tripled in the post-legalization period, with children under the age of 12 He said his unintended addiction had quadrupled. “The main finding is that cannabis addiction has increased the severity of poisoning in children presented to the Chic Kids Emergency Department,” Finkelstein said in a telephone interview. “The number of cases per month did not change significantly, but the severity did,” he added. Compared to the pre-legalization period, the study found that more children were admitted to the emergency room with post-legalization respiratory problems and changes in mental status. Researchers say these symptoms are common following cannabis addiction. Researchers say that monthly cannabis addiction rates are consistent before and after legalization, with increased addiction severity and increased visits among children under the age of 12 after legalization. I reported. The study found that the most common overall intake method was by inhalation in older children, but the study’s edible use rate was more than double that after legalization, 12 It was closely associated with the admission of children under the age of age to the intensive care unit. “The really sick people are … usually young toddlers who eat food,” Finkelstein said. “Putting cannabis in brownies, candies, and chocolate chip cookies can be more serious because they are visually appealing to young children and are usually very concentrated.” Unusual in adults, Finkelstein points out that cannabis addiction can have “significant adverse effects” on young children, including behavioral changes, seizures, respiratory depression, coordination and balance problems, and even coma. Did. As legalization continues, Finkelstein said attention should be paid to educating the general public about the potential severe toxicity of cannabis products in children. “Obviously when [cannabis] Is legal and more abundant at home, but many people are unaware that it can cause severe poisoning, especially in young children. That’s why that recognition is important, “says Finkelstein. He said adults should keep cannabis products in locked containers, away from other foods and drinks, and out of the reach of children to prevent accidental poisoning. “If you have such products in your home, keep them safe out of the reach of children. Don’t leave cannabis brownies on the table for children,” Finkelstein said. I am.

