Interior Health Reportes Reduced Impact of COVID-19 – Williams Lake Tribune





The vaccination goals set by Interior Health (IH) for 80% of the health authorities' population to shoot weapons are approaching reality. Members of the IH Board, who learned on June 23, have reached the 70% level of vaccination coverage and are continuing their efforts to increase the opportunities for health officials to shoot weapons. Dr. Suporok, Interim IH Chief Medical Health Officer, said there have been approximately 429,453 first doses and 207,709 second doses since the vaccine began to be delivered to IH residents on December 22, 2020. According to Pollock, vaccination efforts are consistent with lower COVID-19 exposure rates, down from the highest average 7-day pandemic of 1,133 cases per day to the current 25 cases. .. The hospitalization rate for COVID treatment has dropped from 50 in February to just 9 now, but since the start of the pandemic, the death toll from COVID has been 155. "The reduction in numbers speaks to the impact of vaccination programs and helps advance public health, the next step in the resumption plan," Pollock said. She said these statistics need to continue to decline in order for community immunity to become more real and to further reduce or eliminate public health measures. "Masks must be required in public indoor spaces. Emphasize physically remote public health measures, continue to ask to stay home if ill, and seek testing if COVID symptoms occur." Said Pollock. .. Karen Bloemink, Vice President of Pandemic Response and Surgical Strategy at IH, said that ways to increase vaccination continue to evolve, especially for children aged 12-18 years to be vaccinated before school reopens in September. Said that was encouraged. "The state's vaccine registration system is well-developed, but we need to increase our chances of receiving a first or second dose to reach our 80% target," said Bloemink. .. "We continue to travel to every corner of interior health to provide easy access to vaccination. There is good news in the near future, but we are on public health measures. We need to continue to work hard. " Mixing first and second doses with different vaccines is a matter of public debate in recent weeks, but Pollock is BC and all three vaccine options, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, are still available. He said the best health surveys to date have shown two doses. From various vaccines as effective and safe. Asked by board member Allan Louis what is the maximum elapsed time between the first and second doses, Pollock has a current health care direction of 16 weeks and BC speeds up the vaccination process. Set any mark for 8 weeks and the minimum timeline is 21 or 28 days, depending on the vaccine brand. According to Pollock, the first second dose schedule allows more people to receive protection at the first dose level more quickly without compromising the ultimate effectiveness of the second dose. Was returned.







