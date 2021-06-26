Coronavirus epidemic struck East Asia 20,000 years ago, new research shows





A team of Australian and US researchers found evidence of a coronavirus epidemic in East Asia over 20,000 years ago, according to a study published Thursday in the Current Biology journal.

In this study, researchers studied the genomes of more than 2,500 people from 26 different populations around the world. They identified the earliest interaction between the human genome and the coronavirus, which left a genetic trace in the DNA of modern humans in East Asia.

The genomes they studied contain evolutionary information about humans dating back hundreds of thousands of years, said lead author Yassine Souilmi.

The virus works by making a copy of itself. However, there is no proprietary tool for duplication. “So they really depend on the host, and that’s why they break into the host and they hijack their machines to make their own copy,” Souilmi said. ..

Hijacking of human cells leaves a mark that we can now observe-providing concrete evidence that our ancestors were once exposed to the coronavirus and adapted. In the genome, researchers have discovered these genetic signals associated with the coronavirus in five different populations in China, Japan, and Vietnam. Souilmi added that the epidemic could have spread beyond these countries, but there is no way to know because data is not available elsewhere in the region. From these populations, Souilmi said researchers found that the affected groups had developed beneficial mutations that helped protect them from the coronavirus. Those who had the mutation had an “edge” in their survival, he said-over time, the population was made up of more people who did not have the mutation. “Over the long term, and along with exposure, this leaves a very very clear marking on the genomes of their offspring,” Souilmi said. “And it’s the signature we actually use to detect this ancient epidemic, and it’s also the timing of this ancient epidemic.” Studies have shown that coronavirus plague occurred separately in different regions and spread throughout East Asia as an epidemic. But scientists knew how ancient people survived the epidemic because it was unclear whether it was seasonal, like the flu, or continuous, like the Covid-19 pandemic. not. time.

