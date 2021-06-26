Two Chinese vaccines are not very effective against delta variants

Antibodies produced after vaccination with the two Chinese Covid-19 vaccines are less effective against delta variants than other variants of coronavirus, according to Chinese CDC researcher Feng Zijian. That is.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently said that the first detected delta variant in India is more contagious and that delta is one of the “interfering variables”, making it the predominant coronavirus in the world. I warned you.

In an interview with state-owned CCTV on Thursday night, Feng did not provide details and did not identify a Chinese vaccine that it considered to be ineffective against Delta. He just said that these are inactivated vaccines, that is, vaccines that contain chemically inactivated viruses.

Seven different formulations are used in China’s vaccination program. Five of them belong to the group of inactivated vaccines. Among them are the preparations for Sinopharm and Sinovac, which are especially found in the countries of Hungary and Latin America.

“No vaccinated patients became seriously ill, and no serious cases involved vaccinated people,” Feng said in the delta region of Guangdong Province in southern China. ..

Approximately 170 local delta type cases have been detected in the last few weeks in three cities in Guangdong, most of which occur in the capital city of Guangzhou. Authorities conducted several mass trials in several areas to limit restaurants and other businesses. So far, it’s not clear how variants are spread throughout the city.

Mutations in the delta variant “do not affect the protection provided by current vaccines,” Wuhan University virologist Yang Zhanqiu said in a recent interview with the national newspaper Global Times. In his opinion, the best way to defend against this alternative is with a quick and large-scale vaccination campaign.

Andrzej Borowiak in Canton (PAP)

