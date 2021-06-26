Jamestown Canyon virus detected in mosquitoes for the first time in New Hampshire





A mosquito-borne virus that can cause serious symptoms in people was discovered in mosquitoes in the first summer of New Hampshire. People have previously tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus in New Hampshire, but this is the first time. Summer when New Hampshire is testing for mosquito viruses as part of regular surveillance. The test is part of a pilot project initiated by the state in collaboration with Cornell University and other organizations and aims to further investigate the spread of the virus. A species that carries disease throughout central New Hampshire. The virus was found in a herd of bow mosquitoes, but has not been confirmed in humans so far this year. The discovery makes sense, said Sarah McGregor, an entomologist at Dragon Mosquito Control. “I’m not surprised because we didn’t have the opportunity to find and test those mosquitoes.” The state has identified 14 cases of the virus since it was first reported in New Hampshire in 2013. There are about 15 cases every year. Many infected people have no symptoms. Others have fever, malaise, headaches, or respiratory symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, and runny nose. It can also cause serious illnesses such as encephalitis and meningitis. About half of the patients reported with the disease are hospitalized, but death is rare. State epidemiologist Dr. Elizabeth Talbot said the state had never followed up like a way to pay attention to the virus. West Nile virus and EEE. “Thanks for the improved tracking, we can better understand where they are and what illnesses they are causing in our population,” Talbot said. Said.

