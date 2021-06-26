Folic Acid Tea, B12 May Help Undernourished Women





A new study published in the online journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health found that fortifying tea with folic acid and vitamin B12 may help combat women’s health problems. Studies show that fortifying tea with folic acid and B vitamins may help Indian women avoid high levels of anemia and neural tube abnormalities caused by widespread dietary deficiencies. Read again- Are you at risk for vitamin B12 deficiency?Here’s what you need to know about this nutrient: Folic acid and vitamin B12 deficiency common in Indian women In India, the majority of women of reproductive age eat an imbalanced diet with chronic folic acid Vitamin B12 deficiency.. Researchers have succeeded in concentrating grains with folic acid at the national level to prevent neural tube abnormalities, but logistical challenges make this method difficult to implement in India, researchers say. I believe. This is because more than 70% of the population lives in rural areas and grains are grown, processed and purchased locally. Diets also vary significantly based on cultural, religious and ethnic changes and beliefs. Read again- Vitamin B12 deficiency: know the symptoms and how to deal with them Tea is one of the most popular beverages in India. This is mainly because it is grown cheaply in the four states of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. According to researchers, one cup daily may be a suitable vehicle for fortification with these water-soluble vitamins. Read again- Vitamin B12 deficiency: complications that may follow this condition How was the study conducted? For research, they isolated 43 young woman An average of 20 people in three groups from Sangli, Maharashtra. For 2 months, women were mixed daily with therapeutic levels of 1 mg folic acid and 0.1 mg or 0.5 mg of vitamin B12 (Group 1; 19 women) or unfortified tea bags (Group 0, 5 women). Given the option to use tea bags. A cup of tea. Researchers compared serum vitamin and hemoglobin levels. Comparisons were made at the beginning and end of the test.The majority of women had at the beginning of the study anemia, Serum folic acid is low to normal and serum vitamin B12 levels are below normal. After 2 months, blood folic acid levels in groups 1 and 2 showed significant increases of 8.37 ng / ml and 6.69 ng / ml, respectively, compared to an increase of 1.26 ng / ml in women in group 0. .. More than half of the women in the group One and two-thirds of Group 2 had serum vitamin B12 levels above 300 pg / ml. In group 1, mean hemoglobin levels increased by 1.45 g / dl, while in group 2 they increased by 0.79 g / dl. Since this is an observational study with a small number of participants, the authors of the study stated that further research is needed to reach firm conclusions. However, fortified tea may help people with folic acid and vitamin B12 deficiency However, they suggested that fortified tea could be used in India in two ways: as a daily therapeutic dose of folic acid and vitamin B12 for all with borderline or low folic acid / vitamin B12 levels, and Make sure that hundreds of millions of people who eat an undernourished diet as a lower (maintenance) dose take these two nutrients daily. The authors write that “tea is an excellent scalable medium for fortifying folic acid and B12 vitamins in India, with hematological and neurological complications resulting from inadequate dietary intake or absorption of folic acid and B12 vitamins. May help eliminate. “ (There is input from the agency) Published: June 26, 2021, 1: 9 pm | Updated: June 26, 2021, 1:15 pm



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos