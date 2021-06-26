Published advice on what you can do to be fully vaccinated











Supreme Public Health Officer Teresatam will listen to questions at a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Federal COVID-19 modeling warns that delta variants can make the fourth wave of the pandemic worse than originally thought.Canadian Press / Adrian Wild

Ottawa-Canadas fully vaccinated with COVID-19 take a small group of friends to dinner without hugging each other, attending a barbecue, wearing a mask or leaving. You can, but crowded concerts, sporting events, or house parties, public health officials say.

On Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada released guidelines on what people who have been vaccinated twice against the new coronavirus can do as Canada’s vaccination coverage rises.

At a previous press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that 26% of Canadians vaccinated had both injections, giving them the best chance of protection against the virus.

He said more than 76 percent of qualified people received a single shot.

To date, Canada has vaccinated 43 million states in its vaccination campaign. The federal government expects 50 million deliveries by the end of June and 68 million deliveries by the end of July.

As more vaccines flow into the country, the state begins to lift health restrictions to allow more people to socialize and publish guidelines on what can be safe for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Is putting pressure on the engine.

Teresa Tam Friday’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Teresa Tam, said, “If you are fully vaccinated, there are many things you can do now to reduce your risk,” about entering a crowded indoor area. People still need to “think”, he added.

Authorities’ advice released on Friday provides info on physical distance based on when people should wear masks, their own vaccination status and whether people around them have been vaccinated. I have outlined the scenario using graphics.

People who meet people who are double-administered for small field gatherings, such as family barbecues, do not need to be physically separated or wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. Is called.

When going home with a small group of family and friends who are fully vaccinated to watch hockey or have dinner, the agency has two shots. Those who have two shots wear masks or get too close. He said he didn’t have to worry about it.

Anyone who doesn’t have both shots feels okay and can consider the same if no one is at risk of a more serious illness.

In outdoor environments, such as weddings and soccer games, where people from different households with unknown vaccination status are mixed, the agency advises fully vaccinated people not to need to wear masks. I will.

It states that partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should consider continuing vaccination if they cannot be physically distanced.

When it comes to crowded concerts, fully vaccinated people may want to consider holding a mask if they are indoors, even without basic conditions, the agency said. say.

When going to a gymnasium or place of worship, the agency says that the person taking both shots should wear a mask and keep the doors and windows open if they are at high risk of illness.

Those who are not fully vaccinated at these centers should wear a mask.

Tam emphasized that people need to follow health advice and rules from her state counterparts as they are designed to address how pandemics are occurring in a particular community.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ahead of Canada’s National Public Health Authority in providing advice on what a fully vaccinated person can do, such as not using a face mask most of the time indoors.

Dr. Howard New, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, generally provides a list of what someone can do after a second dose to develop guidelines for people who are better protected from COVID-19. “It’s much more subtle,” he said.

He said various factors need to be considered, such as the vaccination status of the people around them and what is happening to the infection rate in which they live.

Health officials have also pointed out to people online risk assessment tools that can help determine the best way to protect themselves.

Also released on Friday was the federal COVID-19 modeling, warning that the delta variant could make the fourth wave of the pandemic worse than originally thought.

Data now show that the number of infectious diseases and hospitalizations continues to decline nationwide as more Canadians are vaccinated with COVID-19.

Federal health officials say the Delta variant is the “latest hurdle” to the national battle in a pandemic and could exceed hospital capacity if settled in the fall and winter.

Government modeling was based on the assumption that this strain is more contagious than other variants of concern and leads to more serious illnesses based on its prevalence in the United Kingdom.

Tam says the Delta mutant is the most contagious strain ever seen and its presence is increasing in Canada.

According to federal data, most cases are found in people who have not been vaccinated with COVID-19 or who have received only one dose.

This report by Canadian Press was first published on June 25, 2021.