US Coronavirus: Delta mutants continue to be an urgent concern that could complicate the country’s reopening
The first variant identified in India was found in 49 states and Washington, DC, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative, and the Ministry of Health of Hawaii. South Dakota did not report cases of variants as of Wednesday, a state health bureau spokesman told CNN.
Also, complete vaccination can shorten or milden the disease, but the keyword is “complete” because a second shot is essential for optimal protection against the variant.
“Take a second shot,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in an interview with National Public Radio on Friday.
“What we know is that we get some protection from the first shot, but in reality, that second shot can actually work on this delta variant and other variants as well. It provides the breadth and depth of vaccine coverage so that it can be done. “
According to CDC data, more than 1 in 10 people in the United States who received a single dose of Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccine missed a second dose.
“If you miss a second shot in the time frame, get it anytime and get it now, but get that second shot,” Walensky added.
In Los Angeles County, local health data show that 99.8% of the 12,234 people who died of Covid-19 after December 2020 were unvaccinated.
“The virus is still there,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said at a press conference Thursday. “We still need to be careful to keep our distance from people outside the home hidden, especially if we haven’t been vaccinated yet.”
“Unvaccinated people are very vulnerable,” he said, stressing that Delta variants are “easier to get infected” and “potentially deadly and especially dangerous to young people.”
In the United States as a whole, delta variants account for about 21% of cases in the two weeks leading up to June 19, according to CDC data.
Distribution of some antibody therapies has been suspended due to variants
Delta variants are not the only ones that complicate matters for healthcare providers.
The increase in cases with the gamma or P.1 variant first identified in Brazil and the beta or B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa is the reason for the suspension of national distribution of certain monoclonal antibody therapies. It is listed. Eli Lilly, according to a Friday announcement from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
According to the HHS statement, monoclonal antibody treatment of etesebimab and combination treatment of etesebimab and gamlanivimab do not work well with mutants.
According to CDC data, beta and gamma versions currently account for at least 11% of US cases, and the number of cases is increasing.
Rare Heart Risk Warnings Added to Two Vaccine Fact Sheets
The warning states that reports of adverse events after vaccination suggest an increased risk of both types of inflammation, especially after the second dose.
Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is inflammation of the tissues surrounding the heart.
The CDC vaccine adviser met Wednesday and stated that there is likely to be a link between the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine and rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults.
However, the risks are rare. After about 300 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by June 11, the CDC received about 1,200 preliminary reports of myocarditis and pericarditis.
The FDA advises people who have been vaccinated with either of the two vaccines to see a doctor immediately if they experience “chest pain, shortness of breath, or heartbeat, fluttering, or throbbing after vaccination.” doing.
Both the FDA and the CDC are monitoring reports of these adverse events and will follow up to assess long-term outcomes, the FDA said.
CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Jen Christensen, Jacqueline Howard, Deidre McPhillips, Jamie Gumbrecht and Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.
