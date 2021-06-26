“Get a second shot” Delta variants remain an imminent threat, the best health officials urge

Aya Elamroussi, CNN

The United States is in a much better place in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic than it was six months ago, with fewer cases and deaths overall. According to the latest data.

It shows it Vaccines are effectiveAccording to experts, there are some restrictions on protection when faced with a more aggressive virus variant.

The· Delta variantIs a major concern for health professionals who are worried about remaining unvaccinated because it is more spreadable than other strains and can cause more serious illness.

The first variant identified in India was found in 49 states and Washington, DC, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative, and the Ministry of Health of Hawaii. South Dakota did not report cases of variants as of Wednesday, a state health bureau spokesman told CNN.

Indeed, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Said It is unlikely that a fully vaccinated person will be infected with a viral variant.

Also, while fully vaccinated, the disease can be shorter or milder, but the keyword is “complete” because a second shot is essential for optimal protection against the variant.

“Take a second shot,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in an interview with National Public Radio on Friday.

“What we know is that we get some protection from the first shot, but in reality, that second shot can actually work on this delta variant and other variants as well. It provides the breadth and depth of vaccine coverage so that it can be done. “

According to CDC data, more than 1 in 10 people in the United States who received a single dose of Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccine missed a second dose.

“If you miss a second shot in the time frame, get it anytime and get it now, but get that second shot,” Walensky added.

In Los Angeles County, local health data show that 99.8% of the 12,234 people who died of Covid-19 after December 2020 were unvaccinated.

“The virus is still in us,” Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at Los Angeles County, said at a press conference Thursday. “We still need to be careful to keep our distance from people outside the home hidden, especially if we haven’t been vaccinated yet.”

President Joe Biden focused on the dangers of variants In remarks On Thursday, it warns that this variant is “currently the most common variant in the United States.”

“Unvaccinated people are very vulnerable,” he said, stressing that Delta variants are “easier to get infected” and “potentially deadly and especially dangerous to young people.”

In the United States as a whole, delta variants account for about 21% of cases in the two weeks leading up to June 19, according to CDC data.

According to the report, more than 151.6 million Americans are fully vaccinated. CDC data On Friday, this is almost 45.7% of the total population of the United States.

According to the CDC, nearly 65.8% of American adults have been vaccinated at least once as of Friday. Biden’s goal of 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4 is almost likely Run short, Because the authorities are currently targeting mid-July.

Distribution of some antibody therapies has been suspended due to variants

Delta variants are not the only ones that complicate matters for healthcare providers.

The increase in cases with the gamma or P.1 variant first identified in Brazil and the beta or B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa is the reason for the suspension of national distribution of certain monoclonal antibody therapies. It is listed. Eli Lilly, according to a Friday announcement from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

According to the HHS statement, monoclonal antibody treatment of etesebimab and combination treatment of etesebimab and gamlanivimab do not work well with mutants.

In May, federal regulators suspended the distribution of these treatments to eight states.Eli Lilly’s Single Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Bamlanivimab Pause March. In April, the company requested the FDA to revoke its emergency use authorization for single-antibody therapy, allowing it to focus on combination therapy.

According to CDC data, beta and gamma versions currently account for at least 11% of US cases, and the number of cases is increasing.

Rare Heart Risk Warnings Added to Two Vaccine Fact Sheets

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration Added warning About the risk of cardiac inflammation known as myocarditis and pericarditis against the fact sheet of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines on Friday.

The warning states that reports of adverse events after vaccination suggest an increased risk of both types of inflammation, especially after the second dose.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is inflammation of the tissues surrounding the heart.

The CDC vaccine adviser met Wednesday and stated that there is likely to be a link between the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine and rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults.

However, the risks are rare. After about 300 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by June 11, the CDC received about 1,200 preliminary reports of myocarditis and pericarditis.

The adviser is Benefits of vaccination Outweighing the risk, almost all cases resolved with little treatment and the patient recovered quickly.

The FDA advises people who have been vaccinated with either of the two vaccines to see a doctor immediately if they experience “chest pain, shortness of breath, or heartbeat, fluttering, or throbbing after vaccination.” doing.

Both the FDA and the CDC are monitoring reports of these adverse events and will follow up to assess long-term outcomes, the FDA said.

