COVID-19 Delta Mutant Confirmed in Montrose County Delta | News

A Delta strain of COVID-19 has been identified in Delta County and has been announced by the Department of Health.
As of Thursday, there were two identified cases, according to the Delta County Health Department.
In Montrose County, there were three confirmed cases of delta mutations, according to state data. Also, according to state data, as of Friday, only 44.7% of the eligible population in Montrose County had received at least one COVID vaccine.
According to a news release from Delta County Public Health, the Delta variant of the virus is much more contagious than the first detected alpha variant (B.1.1.7) and is associated with increased severity. Therefore, it has been confirmed in 30 counties in Colorado. 75% of all COVID-19 cases in Colorado are derived from the delta mutation.
Studies also show that the delta mutant causes more serious illness and the hospitalization rate for the alpha mutant is about double.
The delta mutant (B.1.617.2) was first detected in India and is widely considered by public health experts to be one of the most infectious and severe mutants of COVID-19 to date. I am.
“What I learned about this variant from Mesa County is that the younger population is at increased risk of infection,” said Karen O’Brien, director of public health in Delta County, in a news release.
“Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the disease and the spread of this virus. If you are not completely vaccinated, take the following precautions: Avoid congestion and from others Keep a distance. This virus and mutants are highly contagious and spread mainly through respiratory droplets when someone talks, coughs, or squeezes. Social distance is impossible If this is the case, and if required by federal or other facility regulations, wear a mask in a public indoor environment, and wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
“Help our community by taking these important steps to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
Vaccination is an effective way to prevent the spread of illness and variants.
“We are approaching another big holiday weekend. Only 37% of eligible people vaccinated in Delta County (35% are fully vaccinated) are worried about another big surge in late July. “We do,” said Robbie Le Valley, Delta County Administrator.
“Our biggest concern was always to keep our hospitals from runaway in cases of COVID-19. It’s annoying to see those numbers soaring. . “
Unvaccinated residents are at increased risk of getting sick with the delta mutant and should be vaccinated as soon as possible. Since March 1, 2021, Delta Health has had 45 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Forty-two of them were unvaccinated individuals.
Long-term care facilities in counties where variants of the COVID-19 Delta are emerging must follow the strict guidelines of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. This includes enhanced testing procedures for all staff and residents within the facility.
If you have not been vaccinated, please come and visit us. montrosecountyjic.com For a list of places to get the COVID vaccine.
In Delta County, you can make reservations at:
• Delta County Health Department – 970-874-2165;
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668;
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777;
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400;
• River Valley Family Health Center – 970-874-8981;
