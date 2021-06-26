Health
How much sunscreen lotion should I apply?
Many of us will be enjoying the sunshine these days. But when you’re enjoying a relaxing day at the beach or in the park, it’s easy to forget to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Learn why sunscreen is so important and how to treat sunburn.
Dr. Ava Lee is a dermatologist at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and one of her areas of expertise is skin cancer and advanced dermatological surgery.
She explains that it’s important to protect your skin from the sun, not just in the summer, but throughout the year.
“The sun emits UV light of various wavelengths, and UVA and UVB are best recognized,” says Dr. Lee.
“UVB rays affect the outside of the skin, which means that prolonged exposure can lead to redness and sunburn on the skin.
You may also want to see:
“UVA rays penetrate further into the skin, and prolonged exposure can cause premature skin aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation.
“People with dark skin may not notice fine lines and wrinkles less, but they will certainly notice more pigmentation. Therefore, sunscreens can accommodate any skin color and type.
“Because UV rays can cause irreversible damage, sunscreen protection is always a good way to prevent it. Also, exposure to both UVA and UVB can increase the risk of skin cancer. There is.
“It’s more clear that 80% of UV light can still penetrate clouds,” continues Dr. Lee.
“In the UK, there aren’t many UVB rays during the winter, but UVA rays are still there, so there’s a reason to wear UV protection all year round. UVA can also penetrate glass. This can be done while driving. You have to think about it, or you’re sitting next to a sunny window. “
Ultraviolet light has nothing to do with temperature and cannot be felt or seen. Therefore, just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you don’t need sunscreen because UV rays are still there.
When it comes to protecting our skin, Dr. Lee says that clothing that covers as much of the skin as possible, a wide-brimmed hat, and a physical sunscreen by keeping it as shaded as possible are best.
“For sunscreen products, we recommend two different sunscreens on the face and the rest of the body,” says Dr. Lee.
“Face sunscreen is a lighter formula and more tolerant. You need to apply sunscreen after the moisturizer. If necessary, apply make-up on top.
“Remember that UV rays can affect your eyes. Therefore, for best protection, you need good sunglasses with the European CE mark and high EPF.
“And lip balms with SPF protection are as high as SPF30,” she says.
SPF (or sun protection factor) is a marker of UVB protection levels provided by sunscreens.
“The higher the number, the better the protection, and in the UK weather the minimum SPF30 is most ideal,” says Dr. Lee.
“To protect against UVA, you will look for a star rating in a circle, most suggest a lowest 4-star rating.”
The frequency and amount of sunscreen applied is also important.
To make sure you are fully protected, Dr. Lee says you should apply it once, and then again 20-30 minutes later, just before going out, and at least every two hours. To.
As a general rule, you should apply 1/4 teaspoon on your face, half a teaspoon on your arms, neck and head, and a generous amount of 1 teaspoon on your legs and front and back of your body.
“Consider SPF in the form of a spray for a convenient replenishment of sunscreen during the day,” says Dr. Lee.
Many moisturizers and makeup foundations contain SPF, but this may not be enough to protect your face.
“It depends on the person. If you don’t get much sunlight, that is, if you go out to work and work in the dark, it may be okay. You can’t. You need proper SPF coverage-that is, no one wants to lay too much foundation!
“Therefore, it may be best to invest in another SPF sunscreen product to apply this properly,” says Dr. Lee.
Treatment of sunburn
If you get a sunburn, Dr. Lee’s advice.
Get out of the sun.
Cool the skin (for example, with a cold towel or cold shower) and tap with a towel (do not rub).
Apply a lightweight moisturizer containing aloe vera and soybeans. If it is painful, consider ibuprofen. If ibuprofen is not recommended, take paracetamol instead.
Wait for the skin to heal (about 5-7 days). If the skin comes off, add a moisturizer. If you have blisters, leave them alone. To minimize infection, do not blisters or repel.
If you are still worried, please contact your GP. If you have a bad sunburn, you may need hydrocortisone cream.
And don’t forget, tan lotions have a shelf life-check your packaging-how old is it? It has a lifespan of 12 months and loses much of its potency if opened on a Greek holiday three years ago. It’s time to invest in a new bottle!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]