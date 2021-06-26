How much sunscreen lotion should I apply?

Many of us will be enjoying the sunshine these days. But when you’re enjoying a relaxing day at the beach or in the park, it’s easy to forget to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Learn why sunscreen is so important and how to treat sunburn.











Many of us have been making the most of the sunshine on the beaches of the area for the past two weeks.

-Credit: Denise Bradley

Dr. Ava Lee is a dermatologist at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and one of her areas of expertise is skin cancer and advanced dermatological surgery.

She explains that it’s important to protect your skin from the sun, not just in the summer, but throughout the year.

“The sun emits UV light of various wavelengths, and UVA and UVB are best recognized,” says Dr. Lee.

“UVB rays affect the outside of the skin, which means that prolonged exposure can lead to redness and sunburn on the skin.

“UVA rays penetrate further into the skin, and prolonged exposure can cause premature skin aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation.

“People with dark skin may not notice fine lines and wrinkles less, but they will certainly notice more pigmentation. Therefore, sunscreens can accommodate any skin color and type.

“Because UV rays can cause irreversible damage, sunscreen protection is always a good way to prevent it. Also, exposure to both UVA and UVB can increase the risk of skin cancer. There is.

“It’s more clear that 80% of UV light can still penetrate clouds,” continues Dr. Lee.

“In the UK, there aren’t many UVB rays during the winter, but UVA rays are still there, so there’s a reason to wear UV protection all year round. UVA can also penetrate glass. This can be done while driving. You have to think about it, or you’re sitting next to a sunny window. “

Ultraviolet light has nothing to do with temperature and cannot be felt or seen. Therefore, just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you don’t need sunscreen because UV rays are still there.

When it comes to protecting our skin, Dr. Lee says that clothing that covers as much of the skin as possible, a wide-brimmed hat, and a physical sunscreen by keeping it as shaded as possible are best.

“For sunscreen products, we recommend two different sunscreens on the face and the rest of the body,” says Dr. Lee.

“Face sunscreen is a lighter formula and more tolerant. You need to apply sunscreen after the moisturizer. If necessary, apply make-up on top.

“Remember that UV rays can affect your eyes. Therefore, for best protection, you need good sunglasses with the European CE mark and high EPF.

“And lip balms with SPF protection are as high as SPF30,” she says.

SPF (or sun protection factor) is a marker of UVB protection levels provided by sunscreens.

“The higher the number, the better the protection, and in the UK weather the minimum SPF30 is most ideal,” says Dr. Lee.

“To protect against UVA, you will look for a star rating in a circle, most suggest a lowest 4-star rating.”

The frequency and amount of sunscreen applied is also important.











Sunscreen should be applied at least every 2 hours while in the sun

-Credit: Antony Kelly

To make sure you are fully protected, Dr. Lee says you should apply it once, and then again 20-30 minutes later, just before going out, and at least every two hours. To.

As a general rule, you should apply 1/4 teaspoon on your face, half a teaspoon on your arms, neck and head, and a generous amount of 1 teaspoon on your legs and front and back of your body.

“Consider SPF in the form of a spray for a convenient replenishment of sunscreen during the day,” says Dr. Lee.

Many moisturizers and makeup foundations contain SPF, but this may not be enough to protect your face.

“It depends on the person. If you don’t get much sunlight, that is, if you go out to work and work in the dark, it may be okay. You can’t. You need proper SPF coverage-that is, no one wants to lay too much foundation!

“Therefore, it may be best to invest in another SPF sunscreen product to apply this properly,” says Dr. Lee.











If you get sunburned, apply a moisturizer containing aloe vera or soybeans to soothe it.

-Credits: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Treatment of sunburn

If you get a sunburn, Dr. Lee’s advice.

Get out of the sun.

Cool the skin (for example, with a cold towel or cold shower) and tap with a towel (do not rub).

Apply a lightweight moisturizer containing aloe vera and soybeans. If it is painful, consider ibuprofen. If ibuprofen is not recommended, take paracetamol instead.

Wait for the skin to heal (about 5-7 days). If the skin comes off, add a moisturizer. If you have blisters, leave them alone. To minimize infection, do not blisters or repel.

If you are still worried, please contact your GP. If you have a bad sunburn, you may need hydrocortisone cream.

And don’t forget, tan lotions have a shelf life-check your packaging-how old is it? It has a lifespan of 12 months and loses much of its potency if opened on a Greek holiday three years ago. It’s time to invest in a new bottle!