



As SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, evolves, it not only mutates to result in new mutants, but also tends to cause changes in peplomer proteins. This is the fact that it may invalidate current vaccines that target proteins. Researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital have discovered new properties in the beta-peplomers first identified in the UK’s first identified alpha and South African variants. Changes to “peplomer” proteins explain the faster diffusion of alpha, and how beta variants evade the immune response, suggesting the need for booster immunization with an updated vaccine. “Mutations reduce the effectiveness of antibodies stimulated by current vaccines,” said Vinxen, a department of molecular medicine at Boston Children’s. “Beta mutants are somewhat resistant to current vaccines, and we believe boosters with new sequences will be beneficial in protecting against this mutant,” Chen added. Peplomers on the surface of SARS CoV-2 allow viruses to attach and invade cells, and all current vaccines are directed against them. A new study published in Science used a cryo-electron microscope (cryo-EM) to compare the original viral peplomers with alpha and beta variants of peaplomers. Structural findings indicate that mutations in the beta mutant (also known as B1351) alter the shape of the spike surface at specific locations. As a result, neutralizing antibodies elicited by current vaccines are unable to bind betavirus, which may allow people to evade the immune system even when vaccinated. However, the study also found that mutations in beta mutants reduced the effectiveness of spikes in binding to ACE2. This suggests that this mutant is less contagious than the alpha mutant. For the alpha mutant (B117), this study confirms that genetic alterations in spikes (single amino acid substitutions) promote viral binding to the ACE2 receptor and increase infectivity. However, tests have shown that antibodies elicited by existing vaccines can neutralize this mutant.

