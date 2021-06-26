Jamestown Canyon virus detected in mosquitoes in Michigan, New Hampshire







By NewsDesk @infectiousdiseasenews On Friday, two states reported the mosquito Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV): Michigan Mosquitoes recently collected in the Bay, Oakland, and Saginaw counties tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) at the Michigan Institute for Health and Welfare (MDHHS BOL). These are the first pools of infected mosquitoes detected in 2021. The JCV virus is bitten by infected mosquitoes and spreads to people. Most often, it occurs from late spring to mid-autumn. The disease can develop within a few days to two weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people do not get sick, but early symptoms include fever, headache, and malaise. In rare cases, it can cause serious illnesses in the brain and spinal cord, such as encephalitis and meningitis. JCV is found in many parts of the United States, but cases are increasing in the Midwest. This may reflect an increase in awareness and testing, but it may also be due to an increase in the presence of viruses in the environment. This is the first year MDHHS BOL has provided virus testing for pools of mosquitoes collected by local health departments and county mosquito control programs. Tests are provided to improve detection and notification of mosquito vector viruses. New Jersey: Jamestown Canyon Virus Reported by Residents of Sussex County New Hampshire The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced that batches of mosquitoes collected in Bow, New Hampshire have been tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV). Humans have been previously diagnosed, indicating that JCV was first detected in New Hampshire mosquitoes. JCV mosquito testing was not part of New Hampshire’s regular surveillance, but this summer the state worked with the NH Natural Resources Agency (DNCR), Cornell University, and the North-East Region Center of Excellence. We have started a pilot project. Vector-mediated disease (NEVBD) for estimating the prevalence of JCV in disease-carrying species throughout central New Hampshire. Until 2021, DHHS did not identify human JCV. Since the first report of the disease in the state in 2013, New Hampshire has identified 14 cases of JCV. Approximately 15 cases of JCV are diagnosed nationwide each year. There is no vaccine to prevent JCV and treatment consists of supportive care. New Hampshire health authorities provide the following preventive guidelines for mosquito and tick diseases: 1. Eliminate habitats and breeding grounds. mosquito Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water. Remove water-filled outdoor items (old tires, cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots).

Make holes in the bottom of the outdoor recycling container and clean the roof gutters to ensure proper drainage.

Empty or cover the pool, play pool, and hot tub when not in use.

Turn the wheelbarrow over and change the water in the bird bath at least twice a week.

Tick Minimize where mite hosts such as rodents and deer can gather to eat, sleep and feed. 2. Be aware of where mosquitoes and mites live. Weeds, tall grass and bushes provide an outdoor home for mosquitoes and mites as well.

Make sure you have a screen that fits snugly on the door and window. Repair or replace all screens in a house with crevices or holes.

Resting mosquitoes can be washed away from indoor rest areas using sweep motion, such as under the bed or behind a bedside table, and can be exterminated during flight before going to bed at night.

Avoid areas that are infested with mites. For mite-infested areas, walk in the middle of the trail to avoid contact with overgrown grass, brushes, and litter at the edges of the trail. 3. Protect yourself from bites. When you go out, wear protective clothing such as socks, long-sleeved shirts, and long trousers (preferably in socks). Light-colored clothes will help you find mites.

Wear an insect repellent containing up to 30% DEET (N, N-diethyl-methyl-meth-toluamide), picaridin, paramentandiol, IR3535, 2-undecanone, or lemon eucalyptus oil. Clothes are treated with permethrin. It is odorless even when dried, making it ideal for hunters.

B vitamins, ultrasound devices, incense sticks, and bug zappers have not been shown to be effective in preventing mosquito bites.

Take a shower as soon as possible after spending time outdoors.

Check for ticks on you and your pet daily. Mites can hide in the armpits, behind the knees, in the hair, and in the groin.

After going outdoors, wash and dry your clothes. Roll the clothes in a dryer over high heat for 10 minutes to kill the mites on the dried clothes. If your clothes are damp, you may need additional time.

Early removal of mites can reduce the risk of infection. Carefully inspect all body surfaces and remove ticks with tweezers. After being bitten by a tick, carefully monitor your health and be aware of the symptoms of the disease. Contact your doctor to discuss the test and treatment. <br />

