Hospital capacity remains a concern in Mesa County | Western Colorado

Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 patients, regional hospitals remain nearly full.

As of Friday, 97.7% of staffed ICU beds were used, 94.3% of hospital beds and 62.2% of ventilators were used, according to data from Mesa County Public Health. These numbers come from the county’s high number of COVID-19 cases, especially in the delta variant, and the vaccination rate peaking out.

“If they happen to reach full capacity, we have plans to increase that capacity,” said Amanda Mail, a spokesman for MCPH. “It looks different from hospital to hospital, but they assured us that we had a plan.”

Prior to COVID-19, there was an emergency plan to increase capacity. In the event of a major disaster or tragedy, health authorities have a game plan to open an alternative care site to take care of people.

This is in large numbers in light of local events such as the shooting at the St. Mary’s Medical Center on Friday, where a man was killed by Grand Junction police officers, and national events such as the collapse of a Florida building. Occurs that brings a new focus to capacity in the event of a casualty accident.

“These alternative care sites are heavily used for wildfires in Colorado,” says Mail. “It’s a place where authorities evacuate people, so if that happened now, we would do that.”

Tightening hospital capacity also brings a new focus to large-scale events. However, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is taking advantage of this week’s large rally in Mack, placing vaccination buses in country jams.

The last major event, the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, did not appear to have strained the county’s COVID situation, Mail said.

“There was no significant surge in incidents from public rallies, about 0.43% of cases from public rallies, which is lower than the pandemic average,” Mail said. “I see many cases coming from family gatherings and trips.”

According to Mail, 4.26% of cases are from travelers, above the pandemic average of about 3%.

“There’s one tool we didn’t have last summer, it’s a vaccine,” she said. “Vaccination is the way to end this pandemic. Okay. Everyone is tired, but this is really the best way.”

Diffusion of Delta Variants Mesa said there were 317 cases of delta variants in Mesa County, the most common county in the state. The county also accounts for about 54% of the total state delta variants.

This variant is thought to be more contagious and reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine and was recently designated as a variant of concern by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Mesa, the CDC recently visited Mesa County to investigate how rapidly subspecies are spreading to this side of the state.

In the week ending June 13, the latest available data, Mesa County recorded 12 cases of delta variants. This is much less than each of the last three weeks. However, not all tests are sequenced to detect strains, so the numbers are almost certainly high, Mail said.

“In the last two weeks, we’ve recorded an average of 39 new cases per day. Earlier, we had 51 per day, so we’re hoping it’s going to be a trend,” Mail said. Stated.

This month’s outbreaks are also low in Mesa County. Schools that accounted for most of the May outbreaks are no longer in session, and Mayle says MCPH is working hard to educate companies that are another major cause of outbreaks in conservation practices. Stated.

“We have educated companies on the safety of vaccination and encouraged them on how to adopt precautionary measures,” Mail said. “We have more control over recommending safe practices to businesses.”

This is all because only 40% of the eligible population in Mesa County is vaccinated.

“We’re ready for another surge. We’re still fully working on response mode,” Mail said. “And we do our best to encourage people to get vaccinated. It’s the best way to end this.”

