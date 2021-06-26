Understanding the Difference Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia | News





Oklahoma City — For many years, the terms “Alzheimer’s disease” and “dementia” have been used interchangeably. But those differences are important, says experts from the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. There’s no better time to learn than June: Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Recognition Month. “Dementia is a comprehensive term that includes many diseases. Alzheimer’s disease is just one of them,” said the Hill Family Foundation chair in OMRF’s neurodegenerative disease research, a naturally occurring brain in Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Mike Beckstead, an OMRF scientist studying the potential role of chemical dopamine, said. “Dementia is a series of symptoms.” These symptoms include poor memory, cognitive, and communicative competence that interfere with daily activities. Dementia most commonly affects the elderly and is caused by damage or loss of nerve cells and their connections in the brain. “Dementia affects people differently depending on the area of ​​the brain affected,” explained Dr. Holly van Remen, who heads the Foundation’s Aging and Metabolism Research Program. “Alzheimer’s disease includes amnesia, disorientation, mood swings, and other cognitive problems.” Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it accounts for 60-80% of cases of dementia and affects more than 6 million Americans. “That is, the vast majority of people with dementia also have Alzheimer’s disease,” said Van Remen, who holds the GT Blankenship Chair in the OMRF aging study. “But in most cases there is no reliable way to make a decision.” This is because there is no definitive test for Alzheimer’s disease. The only definitive way to diagnose a disease is to analyze human postmortem brain tissue. However, it is important to assess the underlying illness of dementia, Van Remen added. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but it may be possible to alter the course of some other forms of dementia. Triggers for dementia may include vitamin deficiency, thyroid problems, brain tumors, depression, excessive alcohol use, drug side effects, infections, and even fluid buildup in the brain. Each of these forms of dementia is potentially reversible with treatment. In the case of Alzheimer’s disease, Beckstead said early intervention was just as important. “It’s often too late to stop the progression of symptoms, from a small illness that loses the key to a serious turning point that can get lost on the way home from the store,” he says. I did. If you or your loved ones are showing signs of dementia, Van Remen adds and seeks treatment as soon as possible. “Early evaluation by physicians provides the best opportunity to understand what options are available,” said Van Lemmen. “If treatment is possible, we cannot delay it.”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos