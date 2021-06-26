NHS England pilots blood tests to detect more than 50 cancers





A screen test of blood tests that can detect 50 types of cancer at an early stage will be deployed by the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS). The pilot scheme, launched in the fall, targets people over the age of 50 who are at high risk for cancer. Grail, a US-based company, developed this test using a method machine learning algorithm. This is a type of artificial intelligence that looks for chemical changes in fragments of the genetic code cell-free DNA (cfDNA) that leak from the tumor into the bloodstream. The study was conducted on 2,823 people with the disease and 1,254 people without it. Eric Klein, Managing Director and Chairman of the Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute at the Cleveland Clinic, said in a podcast: Lung cancer screening for breast cancer by mammography and high-risk patients by CT scan is underutilized, but there are many other cancers and there is no screening paradigm, so they tend to appear late and cure. It Is difficult. .. “ Nikki Menon, a 36-year-old breast cancer survivor based in South London, told India Today: Especially for those who have a family history and are worried about themselves or their family. As a cancer survivor, I fully admit that early detection is the key to tackling this growing disease. And if the accuracy of this test is verified, we are in good hands. “ Read again: UK residents, experts looking for the AstraZeneca vaccine, are worried about an increase in cases of delta variants Such tests can be a very useful tool to provide peace of mind. “If I have descendants, I would definitely use this test,” Nikki Menon said. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death in the world, with approximately 10 million lives in 2020. In the UK, about half of cancer cases are currently diagnosed in stage 1 or 2, but the NHS long-term plan will increase it to three-quarters by 2028. Chemotherapy was hard for 50-year-old Tammy. She feels that it would have been a blessing if this test was available and could detect the condition earlier while preparing for surgery for ovarian cancer. Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research UK, told India Today: “Although this technique has potential, doctors need to detect cancer very early in the study because they know that patients are most likely to survive. The results do not yet tell us if this test can detect early-stage cancer in people who have not yet been diagnosed. “ “There is an urgent need for simple and reliable tests to detect cancer, which will save many lives. An important step in realizing this potential is that it is currently underway. It is a large clinical trial known and has not been diagnosed with cancer. This is the only way to see if this test helps detect cancer before the diagnostic methods currently available. ” She added. Sir Simon Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS, said: Early detection of difficult-to-treat conditions, especially ovarian and pancreatic cancer, can save many lives. Therefore, this promising blood test could be a breakthrough in cancer treatment and help more people succeed in their treatment. “ The NHS pilot test has been rolled out to approximately 140,000 participants and results are expected by 2023. Read again: UK records the highest 9,055 new Covid-19 cases since February

