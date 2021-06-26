How to protect yourself from skin cancer and premature aging

jpg

Article content Last summer I was shocked when I was told that surgery was needed to get rid of two types of skin cancer. Since becoming a parent, I have been an avid sunscreen applicant. However, when I was young, it burned frequently and became crunchy, which may have something to do with it. According to Dr. John Arlet, a Calgary dermatologist, Dermapure’s medical director, and clinical professor of surgery at Cumming School of Medicine, punishment for actions taken decades ago (not done) It sounds unfair, but that’s how skin cancer works. .. “There is a cumulative effect on exposure to sunlight. The more exposure you have when you are younger, the greater the risk you have when you get older. With repeated exposure, as you age. There is an increased risk of skin cancer, “Arlette asserts. Like me, vulnerable to burns, exposed to a lot of sunlight in life (beware of golfers), working outside, having previously had skin cancer, or a family with skin cancer If you have a history, you are considered at risk and should have a thorough skin cancer check by a dermatologist on a regular basis.

Article content Those who are not at risk should ask their doctor for a complete skin analysis at the next physical examination. Meanwhile, you still need to keep an eye out for sun damage. “If you find something new, growing, or looking abnormal, check it out, especially if something is bleeding and not healing,” Arlette said. Warns. Photo by James Britten / jpg I think we know how to protect ourselves from the sun, but too many people rely on sunscreen to give us a false sense of security. “The analogy I use is to wear a seatbelt while driving. Seatbelts don’t always protect you from collisions. Even if you apply sunscreen once, it will damage you when exposed to sunlight. It may be given. It needs to be applied on a regular basis and many forget it, “said Dr. Andrei Metelitsa, a dermatologist at Beacon Dermatology.

Article content Quick spray or dullop may seem sufficient, but too often there are not enough products applied to completely cover our body. An unplanned approach to applying sunscreen cannot completely cover SPF. The nose, scalp, back of the hands, tops of the ears, and feet are often overlooked. When deciding which sunscreen to use, you will want to make sure you get both UVA and UVB protection. UVA is associated with skin aging, but UVB rays burn the skin. Most dermatologists tend to recommend mineral-based sunscreens that contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. But that doesn’t mean that your favorite drugstore brand can’t give you proper protection — if used properly. “When it comes to performance, most store-based products work the same as high-end brands when they use the same ingredients. But high-end cosmetic brands only contain the right ingredients. Instead, we know that we’ve added ingredients that make it feel and fragrant. The better the product feels, the more likely it is to use it and integrate it into the skin care system, “Metelitsa said. I am.

Article content Are there a few sunscreen bottles lurking in your medicine rack? Be sure to get new products each season, as sunscreens lose their effectiveness over time. Using up an old product protects it better than not using it at all, but it needs to be reapplied more often. jpg Sunscreen is important, but it should not be the first line of defense for sunscreen. Covering with proper clothing and avoiding the harmful rays of the sun is more effective than relying on sunscreen. “Sunscreen starts with a hat or a house. The sun doesn’t say” I’ll give you 30 seconds. ” Every time I touch it, I bite it, “says Arlette. Arlette warns that getting the required amount of vitamin D puts you at unnecessary risk when looking for unprotected sun rays.

Article content “We don’t expose ourselves to other known carcinogens like cigarette smoke. We know what the sun does to you. Although some changes can be fixed Vitamin D is not a valid argument for going out and having an unprotected sun. Taking supplements is easy and best, “he says. As long as we may crave the sun’s rays for us, the risk of exposure is significant, even if it takes decades for the results to appear. “The Calgarian people have been accustomed to long winters and are always excited when it’s sunny outside. As dermatologists, we encourage people to enjoy outdoor activities, but at the same time, in the future skin cancer. To minimize the risk of developing it, we must be wise and responsible for field activities, “says Metelitsa.

Article content Products for protection and recovery La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios contains titanium dioxide and offers SPF50.

Beautycounter CounterSun Daily Sheer Defense For Face contains SPF25 zinc oxide.

Clarins has renewed After Sun, a cozy balm rich in antioxidants that helps minimize the sensation of sunburn.

Soak is a multi-peptide treatment mask that has a thin dermis and can make the stains and fine wrinkles on the décolletage, which are prone to wrinkles, less noticeable.

Visit the Canadian Dermatology Association. dermatology.ca For products approved by their sunscreen program.

