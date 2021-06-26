How to protect yourself from skin cancer and premature aging

Last summer I was shocked when I was told that surgery was needed to get rid of two types of skin cancer. Since becoming a parent, I have been an avid sunscreen applicant. However, when I was young, it burned frequently and became crunchy, which may have something to do with it.
According to Dr. John Arlet, a Calgary dermatologist, Dermapure’s medical director, and clinical professor of surgery at Cumming School of Medicine, punishment for actions taken decades ago (not done) It sounds unfair, but that’s how skin cancer works. ..
“There is a cumulative effect on exposure to sunlight. The more exposure you have when you are younger, the greater the risk you have when you get older. With repeated exposure, as you age. There is an increased risk of skin cancer, “Arlette asserts.
Like me, vulnerable to burns, exposed to a lot of sunlight in life (beware of golfers), working outside, having previously had skin cancer, or a family with skin cancer If you have a history, you are considered at risk and should have a thorough skin cancer check by a dermatologist on a regular basis.
Advertising
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Those who are not at risk should ask their doctor for a complete skin analysis at the next physical examination. Meanwhile, you still need to keep an eye out for sun damage.
“If you find something new, growing, or looking abnormal, check it out, especially if something is bleeding and not healing,” Arlette said. Warns.
I think we know how to protect ourselves from the sun, but too many people rely on sunscreen to give us a false sense of security.
“The analogy I use is to wear a seatbelt while driving. Seatbelts don’t always protect you from collisions. Even if you apply sunscreen once, it will damage you when exposed to sunlight. It may be given. It needs to be applied on a regular basis and many forget it, “said Dr. Andrei Metelitsa, a dermatologist at Beacon Dermatology.
Advertising
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Quick spray or dullop may seem sufficient, but too often there are not enough products applied to completely cover our body. An unplanned approach to applying sunscreen cannot completely cover SPF. The nose, scalp, back of the hands, tops of the ears, and feet are often overlooked.
When deciding which sunscreen to use, you will want to make sure you get both UVA and UVB protection. UVA is associated with skin aging, but UVB rays burn the skin.
Most dermatologists tend to recommend mineral-based sunscreens that contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. But that doesn’t mean that your favorite drugstore brand can’t give you proper protection — if used properly.
“When it comes to performance, most store-based products work the same as high-end brands when they use the same ingredients. But high-end cosmetic brands only contain the right ingredients. Instead, we know that we’ve added ingredients that make it feel and fragrant. The better the product feels, the more likely it is to use it and integrate it into the skin care system, “Metelitsa said. I am.
Advertising
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Are there a few sunscreen bottles lurking in your medicine rack? Be sure to get new products each season, as sunscreens lose their effectiveness over time. Using up an old product protects it better than not using it at all, but it needs to be reapplied more often.
Sunscreen is important, but it should not be the first line of defense for sunscreen. Covering with proper clothing and avoiding the harmful rays of the sun is more effective than relying on sunscreen.
“Sunscreen starts with a hat or a house. The sun doesn’t say” I’ll give you 30 seconds. ” Every time I touch it, I bite it, “says Arlette.
Arlette warns that getting the required amount of vitamin D puts you at unnecessary risk when looking for unprotected sun rays.
Advertising
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
“We don’t expose ourselves to other known carcinogens like cigarette smoke. We know what the sun does to you. Although some changes can be fixed Vitamin D is not a valid argument for going out and having an unprotected sun. Taking supplements is easy and best, “he says.
As long as we may crave the sun’s rays for us, the risk of exposure is significant, even if it takes decades for the results to appear.
“The Calgarian people have been accustomed to long winters and are always excited when it’s sunny outside. As dermatologists, we encourage people to enjoy outdoor activities, but at the same time, in the future skin cancer. To minimize the risk of developing it, we must be wise and responsible for field activities, “says Metelitsa.
Advertising
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Products for protection and recovery
La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios contains titanium dioxide and offers SPF50.
Beautycounter CounterSun Daily Sheer Defense For Face contains SPF25 zinc oxide.
Clarins has renewed After Sun, a cozy balm rich in antioxidants that helps minimize the sensation of sunburn.
Soak is a multi-peptide treatment mask that has a thin dermis and can make the stains and fine wrinkles on the décolletage, which are prone to wrinkles, less noticeable.
Visit the Canadian Dermatology Association. dermatology.ca For products approved by their sunscreen program.
Share this article on social networks
Advertising
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Sign up to receive daily headline news from Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thank you for signing up!
You will receive a welcome email. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder.
The next issue of Calgary Herald Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly.
I’m having trouble signing up.Please try again
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]mpany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos