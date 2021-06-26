The delta variant of COVID-19 is in Kansas.Here’s what you need to know

National and Kansas health authorities say so-called COVID-19 Delta Variant, Many expect the virus to become the predominant form in the coming months.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts classify the Midwest as having a particularly high risk of subspecies colonization. Nationwide More than 20% of cases Officials said it is currently linked to tensions.

Here’s what you need to know about the Delta subspecies and what that means for the state as subspecies spread to the surrounding area, while vaccination rates are lagging in Kansas.

What is a Delta Variant?

The Delta variant, first identified in India, is just one variation of COVID-19 that has built a foothold in recent months.

Also known as the B.1.617.2 strain, it is believed to spread more rapidly than other strains of COVID-19.Britain has been hit hard by tensions and officials there Said It can be more than 50% more susceptible to infection than other forms of virus.

There is also evidence, Pointed out by the CDC, Certain antibody treatments are less effective with delta mutants. However, it is still unclear whether the virus makes individuals more ill than other strains, but there is some evidence from other countries that this is the case.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, outlined the risk of more serious illness in a briefing on the issue earlier this week.

“Delta variants are currently the greatest threat in the United States to attempts to eliminate COVID-19,” Fauci said.

How many cases of delta variants are there in Kansas?

Currently, there are 154 delta variants in the state, 69 of which are in Sedgwick County. There are 12 cases in Riley County, 12 cases in Crawford County, 10 cases in Cowley County, and 8 cases in Johnson County.

This strain was first identified in the state in April.

Does the COVID vaccine provide protection against delta mutants?

The three major types of vaccine doses used in Kansas appear to provide protection against delta variants and increase the urgency of residents to be vaccinated.

Health and Welfare Secretary Lee Norman said in a conference call with reporters last week that the state is once again in “competition” between increased vaccination and the spread of variants, especially Delta strains.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has fixed the state immunization rate at 43.8%. CDC data include doses of vaccines given at military bases and other federal agencies, showing that 48.7% of Kansas have been vaccinated at least once.

It’s no secret that state vaccination efforts have been delayed in recent weeks, but state health officials are rapidly increasing doses to clinics where residents are likely to be jabbed. We are working to popularize it.

Other efforts may not begin until the Delta variant has become established in the state.

Earlier this week, state legislators asked for more time to consider a vaccine lottery proposal from Governor Laura Kelly’s administration, how the program works, and how it would vaccinate young people. He said he wanted to know more about whether he could achieve the desired effect.

The proposal was a draw for scholarships to vaccinated Kansas State University under the age of 24. The proposal uses the Federal COVID-19 Relief Fund, so a bipartisan committee must approve its use. Many members said they had questions about whether it was worth the investment.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to bribe people to get the vaccine,” said Senator Thai Masterson of R-Andover. “They are ready and available, and if people want them, they can get them.”

How will the Missouri surge affect Kansas’ pandemic response?

Health officials in the Kansas border county, in particular, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged across Missouri borders Especially in rural areas of states where vaccination rates are low.

CDC data show that delta variants account for 29% of new cases, the highest in any state in the country. And in many areas, outbreaks similar to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic were seen. Health officials in Greene County, including Springfield, have reported a significant surge in cases. Cox Health, the city’s main hospital, reports that hospitalization in June was more than double that of the previous month.

in the meantime, Colorado officials He called on the CDC to help track down why Delta variants spread so rapidly in the western part of the state.

This all means that Kansas counties are looking nervous across borders.

“It’s not a virus that respects national, state, and local borders,” said David Wilde, vice president of performance improvement at the University of Kansas Health System.

In Doniphan County, officials say they are paying attention to the cross-border situation in St. Joseph, where many inhabitants work.

Cheryl Pierce, director of the Doniphan County Health Department, said an increase in the number of cases in Missouri had flowed into her county, but none of the positives seem to be a variant of Delta.

“The river isn’t going to stop the virus,” she said, referring to the Missouri River, which acts as a frontier between the two states.

Doniphan County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, but state data do not record residents going to Missouri or Nebraska to get vaccinated, so other in northeastern Kansas. It can be similar to a county.

She said she wanted residents to monitor what was happening in Shawmy.

“I hope it opens their eyes. There are concerns about the Delta variant and how easily it can be transmitted,” Pierce said. “I hope people will pay attention and come in and get the vaccine.”