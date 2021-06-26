Lyme disease is expected to increase this summer

Share on Pinterest Experts say that after a hike or camping, you should check yourself, your child, and your pet for ticks.Jonah Images / Getty Images Experts expect more cases of Lyme disease this year as people return to the outdoors.

They recommend staying in the middle of the trail when hiking, as mites generally live in grassy bush areas.

They also recommend doing a full-body check of mites when you get home and carefully removing what you see on your skin. Dr. Neil Shipley The United States has warned that there will be an increase in Lyme disease this year. Yes, he intended to make that pun. This is because experts anticipate an increase in tick-borne disease this summer for many reasons. “First, people have been indoors for the past 12 to 15 months, and the negative impact of social isolation on adults and children is very real,” Shipley, medical director of Go Health Urgent Care in New York, told Healthline. It was. “The” cure “is right in front of us. Go outdoors, camp, garden, hike, go to the beach with friends, have a picnic in the park, and do everything you couldn’t do last summer. “ However, Shipley warns that “all of these activities are at risk of tick bites if proper precautions are not taken.”

Mites are blood-sucking arachnids that can be as small as a pin head or as large as a pencil eraser. With eight legs, they look like a smaller version of the spider. The colors vary from reddish brown to black. As they become obsessed with blood, they can grow and turn greenish blue. According to mites, it can also carry the disease through viruses, bacteria and parasites Dr. David Cutler, Family doctor at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. “Mite exposure can occur all year round, but mites are most active during the warmer months of April-September,” Cutler told Healthline. “Know where the mites are: grassy, ​​bushy, or even tree-filled areas, or even animals. Many catch mites in their yard or neighborhood.”

Tick-related illnesses are already on the rise, he says Dr. Jotuna Shah, President and Research Director of IGeneXInc. “We still have a long way to go, but there is growing public awareness of Lyme disease in the medical community, and doctors know how to test for Lyme disease,” Shah told Healthline. “Our lab is not only testing a record number of patients this year, but also an increase in the number of ticks tested compared to last year.” Lyme disease is the most common vector infectious disease in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .. Typical symptoms include fever, chills, headache, malaise, and a characteristic skin rash called lupus erythema. Without treatment, the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system. A Weeks of antibiotics If the infection is detected early, Lyme disease can be successfully defeated. Otherwise, long-term symptoms may occur. Experts also note that lime is not the only one disease Mites are transmitted to humans. “The number of diseases spread by ticks is second only to the number of diseases spread by mosquitoes,” he says. Dr. David Clavone, Master Director of the Missouri State University Public Health Program. “Includes tularemia, ehrlichiosis, babesiosis, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Q fever, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Powassan virus, etc.” “Symptoms of these diseases can range from relatively mild febrile illness to bleeding, blindness and death,” Clavone told Healthline. “In the United States, the greatest risk is due to Lyme disease, but ehrlichiosis is probably more common than most people think, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever can be very serious.”