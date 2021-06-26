Health
Lyme disease is expected to increase this summer
- Experts expect more cases of Lyme disease this year as people return to the outdoors.
- They recommend staying in the middle of the trail when hiking, as mites generally live in grassy bush areas.
- They also recommend doing a full-body check of mites when you get home and carefully removing what you see on your skin.
Dr. Neil Shipley The United States has warned that there will be an increase in Lyme disease this year.
Yes, he intended to make that pun.
This is because experts anticipate an increase in tick-borne disease this summer for many reasons.
“First, people have been indoors for the past 12 to 15 months, and the negative impact of social isolation on adults and children is very real,” Shipley, medical director of Go Health Urgent Care in New York, told Healthline. It was. “The” cure “is right in front of us. Go outdoors, camp, garden, hike, go to the beach with friends, have a picnic in the park, and do everything you couldn’t do last summer. “
However, Shipley warns that “all of these activities are at risk of tick bites if proper precautions are not taken.”
Mites are blood-sucking arachnids that can be as small as a pin head or as large as a pencil eraser. With eight legs, they look like a smaller version of the spider. The colors vary from reddish brown to black.
As they become obsessed with blood, they can grow and turn greenish blue.
According to mites, it can also carry the disease through viruses, bacteria and parasites Dr. David Cutler, Family doctor at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.
“Mite exposure can occur all year round, but mites are most active during the warmer months of April-September,” Cutler told Healthline. “Know where the mites are: grassy, bushy, or even tree-filled areas, or even animals. Many catch mites in their yard or neighborhood.”
Tick-related illnesses are already on the rise, he says Dr. Jotuna Shah, President and Research Director of IGeneXInc.
“We still have a long way to go, but there is growing public awareness of Lyme disease in the medical community, and doctors know how to test for Lyme disease,” Shah told Healthline. “Our lab is not only testing a record number of patients this year, but also an increase in the number of ticks tested compared to last year.”
Lyme disease is the most common vector infectious disease in the United States.
Typical symptoms include fever, chills, headache, malaise, and a characteristic skin rash called lupus erythema. Without treatment, the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system.
A
Experts also note that lime is not the only one
“The number of diseases spread by ticks is second only to the number of diseases spread by mosquitoes,” he says. Dr. David Clavone, Master Director of the Missouri State University Public Health Program. “Includes tularemia, ehrlichiosis, babesiosis, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Q fever, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Powassan virus, etc.”
“Symptoms of these diseases can range from relatively mild febrile illness to bleeding, blindness and death,” Clavone told Healthline. “In the United States, the greatest risk is due to Lyme disease, but ehrlichiosis is probably more common than most people think, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever can be very serious.”
However, tick-borne diseases are preventable, Dr. Dean JacobsA pediatrician at the Memorial Care Medical Group in Santa Ana, California.
“Tick loves to hide children in and around his hair and ears, under his arms, near his groin, between his legs and behind his knees, and around his hips,” Jacobs told Healthline. .. “Dani often prefer warm and damp places. However, some of their favorite hiding places can be even harder to find. Be sure to check your child’s navel and clothing. Also, for hiking. Don’t forget to check out your child’s pet dog with you. “
Jacobs said insect repellents are always a good idea outdoors. Hikers also need to stay in the middle of the trail, away from the mite-dwelling grass and foliage.
It is important to take precautions when you return indoors.
“Immediately do a full-body examination of the ticks, and after getting inside, let the child shower or bathe to help get rid of the ticks before they bite,” Jacobs said. “Put dry clothes in the dryer and leave them on high heat for at least 10 minutes, or if the clothes are wet, on high heat for up to 60 minutes to help kill mites.”
“If you find a tick [you or] Your child, don’t panic. If the ticks aren’t on your skin and aren’t engorged, don’t worry, it’s not biting your child, “he added.
But you still need to get rid of the ticks you find on yourself, your child, or your pet.
“Try covering the mites with a cotton pad soaked in liquid soap for at least 30 seconds,” Jacobs said. “Sometimes mites only stick to the cotton ball when it is lifted. If this fails, hold a clean, sterile, fine-tipped tweezers parallel to the skin and use the tweezers to stick to the skin as much as possible. Grab a tick on the near head. Be careful not to grab or squeeze the tick’s body. Pull straight up from the skin without twisting or breaking the tick until the tick releases its grip. . “
Then keep it in case you notice the symptoms and need to identify the type of tick.
..
