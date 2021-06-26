Why new guidance for vaccinated Canadians leaves plenty of room for confusion

This is an excerpt from a second opinion, a weekly compilation of health and medical science news. Subscribers every Saturday morning.If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can click to subscribe Here..

Canada has finally released guidelines on what fully vaccinated Canadians can and cannot do safely together, but experts welcome long-deferred guidance, but still many unanswered. I’m leaving a question.

so Infographic Fully vaccinated Canadians posted on the Public Health Agency of Canada website late Friday afternoon were partially vaccinated or prevented without masking or physical distance. I was told that I could get together outdoors without being vaccinated.

That is, small family gatherings, swimming, camping, and even hugs are allowed among people who have one, two, or no shots, but “only if everyone is happy with it. “I will.”

Canadians who were two weeks away from both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were even said to be able to meet for the first time indoors in small groups without masks or distance.

See | Tam outlines guidance for people who are fully vaccinated in a social situation:

Dr. Teresatam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, describes some of the new pandemic guidelines for people in social situations. She said Canadians should still check with local health authorities for up-to-date information on pandemic measures and restrictions. 1:41

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said at a press conference on Friday that “a full vaccination provides a great deal of protection.” .. “

“If you have an underlying illness, we recommend that you consider adding more protection, but even unvaccinated people go outdoors without a mask with the vaccinated person. can do.”

Yes, even those who have not taken it once or at all can “take off the mask and consider physically approaching a fully vaccinated person” indoors, but again, everyone Only if it is “comfortable” and no one is at serious risk of COVID-19, the document states.

This is for Canadians who have been patiently waiting for national guidance on how to navigate the pandemic six months after the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived.

However, the release of the infographic followed an hour-long press conference that was criticized by the authorities. Similar rules from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It’s been out for months and to Canadians Risk calculator From Ryerson University, which is in direct conflict with some of the PHAC guidance.

Dr. Nathan Stall, a geriatrician at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto and a member of the National Advisory Board on Immunization who does not speak on behalf of the group, said, “I don’t know what the guidance is. “.

“There is information that was given at the press conference, so there is information that was given. On the website There are about life after vaccination, and infographics — and to me, they are all a kind of conflict with each other. ”

Stall considers the infographic guidance to be “reasonable,” but “ambiguous and indirect,” and “millions of doses are too late.”

“After all, this is guidance, and it’s up to the states and territories to implement it,” he said. “I now have some form of national guidance and hope that the local public health guidance will be updated accordingly.”

Thousands of people wait for more than six hours for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Jimmie Simpson Recreation Center’s pop-up mass vaccination clinic during the COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto on June 17. (Nathan Dennett / Canadian Press)

Concerns about lack of guidance for children

One notable omission of guidance is how Canadians are supposed to interact accurately with children, one of the largest unvaccinated groups in the country.

Unlike the CDC guidance, which includes guidelines for children, Stall said the PHAC document is for gathering with children in small groups, given the fact that children may not have been vaccinated for months. Said that it offers “no accommodation”.

“Many things haven’t been dealt with by this yet,” he said. “Even if it’s a small step in the right direction.”

Raavi Mahal, 5, is watching her mother, Loveleen Mahal, receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Oliver Haw. (AHS)

Dr. David Naylor, who led a federal investigation into Canada’s national response to the 2003 SARS outbreak and is now co-chair of the federal COVID-19 Immune Task Force, is conducting clinical trials in children under the age of 12. The results were helpful, at least in the fall, to include some guidance for the family.

“Given the increasing proportion of cases under the age of 19, it’s very important to be clear,” he said. “And the reality is that many families, including children and grandchildren under the age of 11, are not vaccinated throughout the summer.”

“Oh, hell,” he added. twitter .. “I will hug you anyway.”

Dr. Fahdrazak, an epidemiologist and physician at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, hopes that guidance will be integrated around the infographic he said is a “really good start” rather than contradictory information. He said he was. You can find it on the PHAC website and on the Ryerson University Risk Calculator.

“Then think about spreading it to your children,” he said. “That’s the next step.”

Until now there is no explanation for lack of guidance

Canadians have a great deal of confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine and public health authorities throughout the pandemic, mixing shots and giving a second dose for several months in hopes of a faster return to a more normal life. I agree to delay.

However, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, and our work is finally paying off, making fully vaccinated Canadians safer to date. Guidance on what you can do hasn’t changed much.

Despite the shortcomings of the guidance and why it took so long to get here, experts said it never satisfied everyone, but the Canadians tentatively set their own rules. I hope to stop making.

Dr. Isaac Bogotti of Infectious Diseases said, “The overall goal is not to think about all the potential situations that every Canadian may face, but what it is reasonable to do and where to be careful. Is to give a high level of advice on what to pay for. ” Physician and member of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force in Ontario.

“Another thing that might get lost here is that many people already know this, already understand what vaccination gives them, and already do this quietly. is.”

For many Canadians who have a “collective PTSD” from a pandemic and are struggling to move forward without any guidance for navigating their post-vaccination life, this is hopefully some relief. Bogotchi said.

“For the past 15 months, we’ve been quarantining, wearing masks, paying attention to meetings, keeping distance, and everyone knows who has a COVID. Perhaps a COVID I know people who have it. Some people have been hospitalized or died of COVID. “

“This really hit many of us very, very close to home, and some people just need this guidance and this green light from senior public health authorities to say. Others. It’s okay to start gathering with people and remove the mask in certain situations, so I think this is very helpful. ”

