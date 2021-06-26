Health
The Covid-19 pandemic limits research, leading to an 80% reduction in regular cancer screening
The· Coronavirus Pandemic Subsequent blockades were not only affected cancer Not only care, but field research. Uncertainty poses new risks to cancer patients and disrupts the provision of cancer treatments and the continuation of research.
“Many elective surgeries have been canceled to redirect to manage resources and medical staff. Pandemic.. But at the same time, the introduction of telemedicine, artificial intelligence and digital healthcare services has revolutionized clinical care. It took an hour to move to digital media to provide ongoing medical services to patients in need, to control the spread of the virus and to make the services comfortable for patients at home. “Dr (Col) R Ranga Rao, Chairman-Paras Cancer Center, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon.
The pandemic has created a challenging and unprecedented situation for those who did not know they were fighting cancer. “Various studies suggest that pandemics have reduced appointments for regular screening to diagnose new cancers in March and April by about 80%, as cancer screening is virtually impossible. , Breast cancer, colon cancer, Cervical cancer It also increased. Most screenings require face-to-face surgery such as colonoscopy (for colon cancer), mammogram (for breast cancer), and Papanicolaou stain (for cervical cancer), “he added. ..
The pandemic was sacrificed
Studies show that the number of tests that screen for cervical, breast, and colon cancer has decreased by more than 85% after the first test. COVID-19 The case was diagnosed in India.
“Delayed cancer screening and treatment is expected to lead to more than 10,000 additional deaths from breast and colorectal cancer over the next decade, but as we are returning to normal, Many healthcare centers again encourage patients to come for routine care. Many have implemented safety protocols (visitor restrictions, waiting room removal, mandatory, etc.). COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Tests for specific patients and staff that make it safe for most patients to come to the screening test). Doctors also ask patients with advanced outstation cancer to receive chemotherapy from the nearest hospital in case travel becomes a problem, “he said. indianexpress.com..
Covid-19 can be severe for cancer patients
Covid-19 can have the dangerous consequence of causing an overly aggressive immune response called a “cytokine storm,” which can damage the lungs and other tissues. Cancer patients treated with immune stimulatory therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, and bispecific T cell engagement (BiTE) are at risk of complications if they have an immune response. What is produced by these treatments results in an attack on normal and healthy tissues.
In particular, patients treated with CAR T cell therapy and BiTE may develop side effects known as cytokine release syndrome, similar to the cytokine storm in Covid-19 patients. Researchers have theorized that the virus can exacerbate cytokine release syndrome in patients treated with certain immunotherapies, but studies do not clearly show that this is happening, he said. The new report states.
Impact on cancer research
To limit the spread of COVID-19, many laboratories have developed new policies to allow a limited number of laboratory workers to enter. This also resulted in a lot of research being put on hold. Many projects backed by private charities faced funding problems. “We have also witnessed a significant drop in donations to cancer-focused charities. The American Cancer Society reports that donations are expected to decline by US $ 200 million this year, and the fall grant cycle. The application for a research grant was not accepted. Not only this. Some cancer centers also completely withheld all enrollments in clinical trials during the pandemic. Numbers in March In a survey of 10 clinical researchers, nearly 60% of respondents stopped screening or enrolling in specific trials, and half of the institutions stopped collecting blood and other tissues for research purposes. Despite these challenges, researchers have come up with different ways to adapt to difficult situations so that the trial can continue. These include the use of telemedicine, It includes electronic signatures for study documentation, shipment of oral medications, and the ability to run tests outside the lab, “he shared.
Lessons learned from COVID
Learn to live with uncertainty
Cancer patients and caregivers inevitably need to be proficient in life in limbo. Will the cancer come back? I do not know. Will we live in two years? Again, it’s undecided. It’s annoying. It’s also a way of life.
Be prepared not to panic
It’s good to educate yourself, but you want to find the right resources and avoid stories that lead to panic. The more information you have, the more you have control over what is happening.
Stay connected with others — and yourself
No matter what happens, it is imperative that you always stay connected to yourself and your loved ones. It’s easy to be isolated and lonely. But it makes you mentally and physically weak. You can’t control what’s happening right now, but you can control how you respond to it. Things may seem unsuccessful, but there is something to be thankful for every day. Find something that makes you happy and focus on it.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]