The Covid-19 pandemic limits research, leading to an 80% reduction in regular cancer screening

The· Coronavirus Pandemic Subsequent blockades were not only affected cancer Not only care, but field research. Uncertainty poses new risks to cancer patients and disrupts the provision of cancer treatments and the continuation of research.

“Many elective surgeries have been canceled to redirect to manage resources and medical staff. Pandemic.. But at the same time, the introduction of telemedicine, artificial intelligence and digital healthcare services has revolutionized clinical care. It took an hour to move to digital media to provide ongoing medical services to patients in need, to control the spread of the virus and to make the services comfortable for patients at home. “Dr (Col) R Ranga Rao, Chairman-Paras Cancer Center, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon.

The pandemic has created a challenging and unprecedented situation for those who did not know they were fighting cancer. “Various studies suggest that pandemics have reduced appointments for regular screening to diagnose new cancers in March and April by about 80%, as cancer screening is virtually impossible. , Breast cancer, colon cancer, Cervical cancer It also increased. Most screenings require face-to-face surgery such as colonoscopy (for colon cancer), mammogram (for breast cancer), and Papanicolaou stain (for cervical cancer), “he added. ..

Studies show that the number of tests that screen for cervical, breast, and colon cancer has decreased by more than 85% after the first test. COVID-19 The case was diagnosed in India.

“Delayed cancer screening and treatment is expected to lead to more than 10,000 additional deaths from breast and colorectal cancer over the next decade, but as we are returning to normal, Many healthcare centers again encourage patients to come for routine care. Many have implemented safety protocols (visitor restrictions, waiting room removal, mandatory, etc.). COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Tests for specific patients and staff that make it safe for most patients to come to the screening test). Doctors also ask patients with advanced outstation cancer to receive chemotherapy from the nearest hospital in case travel becomes a problem, “he said. indianexpress.com..

Covid-19 can be severe for cancer patients

Covid-19 can have the dangerous consequence of causing an overly aggressive immune response called a “cytokine storm,” which can damage the lungs and other tissues. Cancer patients treated with immune stimulatory therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, and bispecific T cell engagement (BiTE) are at risk of complications if they have an immune response. What is produced by these treatments results in an attack on normal and healthy tissues.

In particular, patients treated with CAR T cell therapy and BiTE may develop side effects known as cytokine release syndrome, similar to the cytokine storm in Covid-19 patients. Researchers have theorized that the virus can exacerbate cytokine release syndrome in patients treated with certain immunotherapies, but studies do not clearly show that this is happening, he said. The new report states.

Impact on cancer research

To limit the spread of COVID-19, many laboratories have developed new policies to allow a limited number of laboratory workers to enter. This also resulted in a lot of research being put on hold. Many projects backed by private charities faced funding problems. “We have also witnessed a significant drop in donations to cancer-focused charities. The American Cancer Society reports that donations are expected to decline by US $ 200 million this year, and the fall grant cycle. The application for a research grant was not accepted. Not only this. Some cancer centers also completely withheld all enrollments in clinical trials during the pandemic. Numbers in March In a survey of 10 clinical researchers, nearly 60% of respondents stopped screening or enrolling in specific trials, and half of the institutions stopped collecting blood and other tissues for research purposes. Despite these challenges, researchers have come up with different ways to adapt to difficult situations so that the trial can continue. These include the use of telemedicine, It includes electronic signatures for study documentation, shipment of oral medications, and the ability to run tests outside the lab, “he shared.

Lessons learned from COVID

Learn to live with uncertainty

Cancer patients and caregivers inevitably need to be proficient in life in limbo. Will the cancer come back? I do not know. Will we live in two years? Again, it’s undecided. It’s annoying. It’s also a way of life.

Be prepared not to panic

It’s good to educate yourself, but you want to find the right resources and avoid stories that lead to panic. The more information you have, the more you have control over what is happening.

Stay connected with others — and yourself

No matter what happens, it is imperative that you always stay connected to yourself and your loved ones. It’s easy to be isolated and lonely. But it makes you mentally and physically weak. You can’t control what’s happening right now, but you can control how you respond to it. Things may seem unsuccessful, but there is something to be thankful for every day. Find something that makes you happy and focus on it.