Coronavirus: A new call for young people to get vaccinated





The Ministry of Health said on Saturday that about 35% of people between the ages of 20 and 29 had been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once, and about 48% of the adult population had completed the vaccination. Get vaccinated. Another outbreak of the virus will have “catastrophic consequences” for the country’s economy, the ministry said in a written statement with recent vaccination data. A total of 63.6 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one coronavirus vaccine, and 47.8 percent of the eligible population have been vaccinated. Despite increased coverage, the ministry reiterated concerns about the low interest of young people in vaccination with Covid-19. Only 27.3% of people between the ages of 18 and 19 received at least one dose of coronavirus jab. This is a slight increase from 25.8 percent last week. Immunization rates for people aged 20-29 reached 35.1 percent, compared to 32.9 percent last week. Meanwhile, more than half, 52.3 percent of people aged 30-39, received at least one coronavirus jab, the ministry added. Vaccination rates are higher in the elderly, with 72.5% of those aged 40-49 being vaccinated, while slightly less 71.6% of the 50-59 age group are jabbed. People aged 60-69 are interested in vaccination because 81.6% are vaccinated with jabs, 70-79% are vaccinated with 91.3% and 91.8%, and people over 80 are also vaccinated with Covid. It is increasing. In the breakdown of the various districts, Paphos came first with the highest vaccination rate of 72.9%, followed by Nicosia with 64.5%, Limassol with 61.2% and Larnaca’s population with at least one vaccination. I am. vaccine. “High vaccination rates for people over the age of 40 have led to a significant reduction in the number of cases of those ages,” said the Ministry of Health. Therefore, attention is focused on young people, who account for more than 75% of new cases. Of them, 43 percent are unvaccinated people between the ages of 18 and 39. According to the Ministry of Health, increased hospitalizations for young people have also been recorded, “often young people are being treated in the ICU or highly dependent units.” The median age of hospitals is 54, and more than 90% of patients are unvaccinated, the ministry added. The Ministry of Health emphasizes the need for vaccination to end the health crisis by mentioning the dangers of the Indian subspecies epidemic and the need to make Cyprus a safe destination and support the tourism industry. Did. Citing studies in the United Kingdom and Scotland, the ministry said that delta (India) variants are more contagious than alpha (UK) variants, and in the case of infection, unvaccinated young people are seriously ill and hospitalized. He said he was facing double the risk. According to the ECDC, both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine doses are 92% and 96% effective for hospitalization, respectively. According to the ministry, vaccination also contributes to the safe operation of business and social activities.

