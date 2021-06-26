Cases of coronavirus in LA County have turned up again.Health officials test, push vaccines – Daily News

The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles County increased again on Friday, June 25, reaching unseen levels in about six weeks. They are vaccinated.

The county’s daily positive test rate also increased, reporting 0.8% on Friday, up from 0.74% on Thursday.

Public health director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday that the county’s average daily infection rate, hospitalization rate, and positive test rate are increasing, albeit slightly, but there are imminent concerns about the surge in cases. Not sensitive enough to cause.

However, she has been vaccinated with a slight increase, with the continued spread of infectious “delta” variants of the virus blamed for infectious diseases prevailing in India and parts of the United Kingdom. He said it should be a warning to those who take other precautions without it. As a mask wear and social distance.

She reiterates that COVID-19 is a pandemic for unvaccinated people. Black residents have seen an imbalanced proportion of recent cases, with increasing hospitalizations reflecting low vaccination rates.

“Now we have resumed and the safety changes have been lifted in most settings, so we need to continue to increase vaccination,” Feller said in a statement on Friday. “Although COVID-19 deaths have decreased dramatically in LA County, almost 100% of unvaccinated adults continue to have deaths. 99 of individuals admitted to COVID-19 in LA County since January. % Are not vaccinated.

“Masking and distance will continue to be an effective means of reducing infections, but the most powerful tool we have to control cases and protect ourselves and others is COVID- 19 vaccines, “she said.

The county reported five more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, increasing the county’s overall death toll from the virus to 24,470.

An additional 336 cases were reported, giving the county a cumulative total of 1,248,737 cases from the entire pandemic. On Thursday, the county reported 314 new cases, and Feller said it was the highest daily number since May 15.

According to state statistics, as of Friday, 229 people were admitted to the county due to COVID-19, down from 234 on Thursday. The number of people in the intensive care unit decreased from 64 on the previous day to 57.

Feller emphasizes the level of protection provided by the COVID vaccine, and between December 7 and June 7, 99.6% of all new COVID infections in the county relate to unvaccinated people. We have released statistics showing that we are doing it. Of those hospitalized for the virus during that period, 98.7% were unvaccinated. And of those who died, 99.8% were unvaccinated.

As of June 20, the county had been vaccinated more than 10.2 million times, 67% of residents 16 years and older had at least one vaccination, and 58% were fully vaccinated. I am.

The county continues to provide incentives for people to be vaccinated. From Friday to next Thursday, people over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated at the county, the City of Los Angeles, or a site operated by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center have a chance to win one of the two season ticket packages. There is. Ticket packs for Six Flags, Los Angeles Zoo, Museum of Natural History, La Brea Tar Pit, California Science Center.

The contest is open to anyone who comes to one of the participating sites for the first dose of the vaccine, or who receives a second dose and brings a patient with the first dose.