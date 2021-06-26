Coronavirus: What Happened in Canada and the World on Saturday

up to date:

Canada’s Supreme Public Health Officer received her second COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, but this time it was jabed on a modern shot.

“I’m excited to receive my second # COVID19 vaccine Dr. Teresa Tam posted on Twitter with a photo pointing her arm at the University of Ottawa Mass Vaccination Clinic.

“Thanks to @OttawaHealth and #frontlineworkers, staff at vaccination clinics across Canada, for their important and tireless efforts!” She tweeted.

Tam said in April that her first dose was a Pfizer-BioNTech shot. She is currently in 25 percent of Canadians who have received two injections.

Second time today# COVID19Vaccine I’m excited to receive the inoculation (Moderna this time). @OttawaHealth When, #SleevesUp !! We are making great progress together! #VaxToTheMax 📷: Derren Brown pic.twitter.com/eZ8NleBggw & Mdash;@CPHO_Canada

Her second dose was after Pfizer announced a delay in shipping to Canada, and the National Advisory Board on Immunization, as with both Pfizer and Moderna, mixed mRNA vaccines. Was announced. SafeMany states have urged the transition to moderna deployments for the first state to inoculate Pfizer.

“Because this is not a new concept, having a multi-dose series for vaccines offered by manufacturers has long been used by public health for many other vaccines.” Tam said in early June.. “This is not uncommon when vaccine programs and supplies change.”

What’s happening all over Canada

As of 2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time on Saturday, Canada reported 1,412,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 8,936 considered active. The death toll from CBC News was 26,213. To date, more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide. CBC Vaccine Tracker..

Manitoba Registered 106 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the state will move from Code Red for the first time since November. 70% of eligible Manitoba people received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 25% received a second dose, allowing people to visit restaurants, salons and gyms.

The state government is still urging residents to “keep the basics and comply with public health orders.”

See | When the rules of Manitoba COVID-19 become easier, the restaurant scrambles to find staff.

Manitoba’s restaurants are finally in the limelight during the COVID-19 pandemic, but all restaurants are willing to set up tables for patrons as dietary restrictions are relaxed this weekend. , Or it cannot be set. 2:22

Ontario Will be logged 346 new cases and 13 deaths..

Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 living in designated hotspots for the Delta COVID-19 variant as of 8 am on Saturday You can book an accelerated second vaccination appointment..

Quebec Move on monday Minimum alert level for state color-coded COVID-19 alert system , This will ease the restrictions on social gatherings and group sports.

New Brunswick Public health states that 76,000 doses have been given in the past week. Best 7-day moving average Since the pandemic began.

Nova Scotia report 11 new cases All Saturdays are in the Central Health Zone.

Prince Edward Island Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer, states Go ahead We plan to open it on the Atlantic coast of Canada next Sunday.

In Northwest Territories, Non-residents tested positive At Hay River. Dr. Kami Kandra, Chief Public Health Officer, said the case involved a trip outside the territory and is not currently at public health risk.

What’s happening all over the world

As of Saturday, more than 180.4 million COVID-19s were reported worldwide, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. Coronavirus tracker. The reported death toll in the world has exceeded 3.9 million.

To EuropeRussia has reported 619 deaths from the new COVID-19 as it works on a surge in infectious diseases that has introduced new restrictions in some areas. This is the highest number of deaths per day in a year.

Healthcare workers carry a suspected COVID-19 patient on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunalka, a suburb of Moscow, on Saturday. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / Associated Press)

In AmericasMexico states that after a few months of temporary hospital space closure due to a receding coronavirus pandemic, two temporary wards will be reopened to address the recurrence of COVID-19 cases.

To AfricaIn Uganda, the number of cases of the virus is increasing rapidly, and the lack of beds is becoming more expensive. There is also growing concern about the exploitation of patients by private hospitals accused of demanding prepayment and hiking fees.

To Asia Pacific, Australia, Sydney, and some surrounding areas are struggling to control the rapid outbreak of highly infectious delta mutants that have spread to 80 cases, resulting in a severe two-week blockade on Saturday. Will enter.