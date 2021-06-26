Ontario reports 346 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths





Adolescents aged 12 to 17 who live in designated hotspots for the Delta COVID-19 variant can now book an appointment for an accelerated second vaccination. Photo by Carlos Osorio / Reuters

Article content Ontario today reports 346 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 virus-related deaths. Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 64 new cases in Toronto, 39 in Waterloo, 34 in Peel, 32 in Gray Bruce, and 24 in areas served by the Porcupine Health Unit. Stated. Today’s data is based on over 25,600 completed tests. According to the Ministry of Health, 286 people are in the intensive care unit and 183 are on ventilators because of the virus. Ontario has said it has given a record 256,260 COVID-19 vaccines since its report on Friday, for a total of more than 13.8 million. Young people aged 12 to 17 who live in designated hotspots of the Delta COVID-19 variant can book an accelerated second vaccination as of Saturday. Health units covering Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Mascoca, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph, and York are considered hotspots for more contagious variants.

Article content Sorry, this video could not be loaded. The demographic has the option of rebooking a second dose as of 8 am today through the state booking portal, pharmacy, or community health unit. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently the only vaccine approved for use in Canadian adolescents. Vaccines are booked every four months in Ontario, but the state offers more people the option of shortening the interval based on increased vaccine supply. Young people elsewhere in the state currently maintain their second dose schedule, but the state says it aims to accelerate their dose before school returns in September. This report by Canadian Press was first published on June 26, 2021.

